Amad Diallo's 90th-minute winner lifts Costa de Marfil over Ecuador

Amad Diallo struck in the 90th minute to give Ivory Coast a 1-0 debut win over Ecuador, and Emerse Faé’s reaction captured the release of a campaign-defining escape.

Emerse Faé’s celebration after Amad Diallo’s 90th-minute winner told the real story of Ivory Coast’s opening night in Philadelphia. This was not just three points from a 1-0 victory over Ecuador in Group E of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It was a surge of vindication for a coach who has built his reputation on turning pressure into belief, and for a team that has already made a habit of surviving when the margins are at their thinnest.

Diallo, the Manchester United substitute, delivered the decisive moment in the 90th minute to seal Ivory Coast’s first win at a World Cup in 12 years. Ecuador had long stretches of control and repeatedly threatened to break through, but the match kept swinging on fine details, with FIFA noting four strikes against the woodwork in a breathless contest. By the time Diallo finished, Ivory Coast had not just escaped with a result, it had stolen a statement victory that could shape the rest of its tournament.

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For Faé, the emotional release was rooted in more than one night in Philadelphia. He was confirmed as Ivory Coast’s full-time head coach on February 19, 2024, after first serving as interim manager, and he had already shown in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations that he could steady a side under extreme pressure. That tournament ended with Ivory Coast lifting the continental title, a turnaround so remarkable that Faé later described his players as “miracle survivors.” The label fit again here, as Ecuador pushed, Ivory Coast absorbed, and Diallo finished.

Photo by Anastasia Shuraeva

Ardfern via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The result also deepened Faé’s standing as a coach who can turn momentum into identity. Ivory Coast arrived at the World Cup opener carrying the memory of a 12-year wait for a victory on the sport’s biggest stage, and leaving with the top spot in Group E after one match. Those are the kinds of details that matter in a short tournament: a late goal, a narrow escape, a coach unafraid to live in the pressure. For Ivory Coast, the manner of the win may matter as much as the points. A team that can survive a night like this in Philadelphia can start believing that its campaign is built for more than containment.