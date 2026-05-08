This Friday features the highly anticipated 'Amadeus' premiere and the return of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars,' offering viewers diverse entertainment options.

This Friday's television schedule offers viewers a blend of acclaimed drama and reality competition as the classic film Amadeus makes its premiere and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars returns with a new season.

Amadeus Premiere Brings Award-Winning Drama to TV

The broadcast premiere of Amadeus introduces new audiences to the iconic film that has captivated critics and viewers alike since its original release. The 1984 film, directed by Milos Forman, is based on the life and rivalry of composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri. Amadeus is renowned for its dramatic storytelling, period detail, and powerful performances, particularly by F. Murray Abraham and Tom Hulce. The film dominated the 57th Academy Awards, winning eight Oscars including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for Abraham. Its critical legacy remains strong, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 89% from critics and continued high audience ratings on IMDb.

Amadeus grossed over $51 million domestically during its original theatrical run.

grossed over $51 million domestically during its original theatrical run. The film is widely regarded as one of the greatest historical dramas, often featured in "best of" lists for both period pieces and musical films.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Kicks Off New Season

While drama fans may be drawn to Amadeus, reality competition enthusiasts will welcome the return of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. The series, streaming on Paramount+, gathers fan-favorite queens from previous seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race to compete for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. The show's blend of performance, fashion, and humor has earned it a devoted following and critical recognition, including multiple Emmy nominations and wins. According to IMDb, the series continues to be one of the most popular reality competition shows, with consistently high ratings and strong social media engagement.

The new season promises fresh challenges, memorable runway looks, and unexpected twists, keeping both long-time fans and newcomers entertained.

Previous seasons have showcased standout performances, with several queens launching successful careers beyond the show.

Additional Highlights in Friday's Lineup

In addition to these marquee titles, Friday's lineup includes a mix of new episodes and premieres across genres, appealing to a broad audience. As TVLine noted, this diversity gives viewers the flexibility to choose between acclaimed drama, competitive reality, or other Friday favorites.

Why This Friday Stands Out

The pairing of Amadeus and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars exemplifies the range of options available to TV audiences. Whether drawn to the historical intrigue and artistry of Amadeus or the vibrant creativity and competition of All Stars, viewers have compelling choices for their Friday night entertainment. As both titles are celebrated in their respective genres, their simultaneous presence on the schedule marks a notable moment for fans of television and film alike.

For those interested in exploring more, Amadeus's box office history, its Oscar-winning legacy, and critical reviews are available online. Likewise, details about Drag Race All Stars episodes, cast, and awards can be found on their respective platforms.

With something for everyone, this Friday highlights the enduring appeal of both classic cinema and modern reality television.