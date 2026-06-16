Amanda Nunes dominates Felicia Spencer in eerie UFC 250 return

An empty UFC Apex amplified Amanda Nunes’ dominance, as the promotion’s smaller cage and pandemic bubble turned UFC 250 into a hard-edged return.

Amanda Nunes walked into a silent UFC Apex and turned Felicia Spencer into a one-sided headline, winning a dominant unanimous decision in the main event and giving the UFC a jarring return to live action without fans. The bout, staged behind closed doors on June 6, 2020, became a showcase for how combat sports adapted to the pandemic by stripping away everything except the violence, the branding and the pressure to keep moving.

UFC 250 was supposed to happen on May 9 in São Paulo at Ginásio do Ibirapuera. Instead, after the coronavirus shutdown pushed the card off the calendar, the Nevada State Athletic Commission approved Las Vegas events on May 27 under strict COVID-19 rules, and the promotion brought the show to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, in Enterprise, Nevada. It was only the second event held at the Apex after the sport’s restart, following UFC’s return in Jacksonville, Florida, and the setting made the night feel less like a normal arena event than a sealed production running under quarantine conditions. Media were tested, temperature-checked and moved by shuttle, a reminder that the event was as much a health-controlled operation as a fight card.

The building itself shaped the action. The Apex octagon measured 25 feet across, smaller than the standard 30-foot cage, and the tighter space helped create a faster, more compressed night of fighting. Cody Garbrandt knocked out Raphael Assuncao, Aljamain Sterling submitted Cory Sandhagen in 88 seconds, and Sean O’Malley finished Eddie Wineland with a first-round knockout. The results fed the UFC’s appetite for highlight-ready action at a moment when live sports were competing not just for ratings, but for relevance in an exhausted media cycle.

AI-generated illustration

Nunes’ victory carried the clearest historical weight. She entered as both bantamweight and featherweight champion and became the first UFC fighter to defend a title while holding belts in two weight classes. That mattered inside a sport that has long sold itself through masculinity branding and punishment-as-spectacle, even as women fighters like Nunes became central to its most bankable nights. The card showed how the UFC had become a perfect fit for pandemic-era attention economics: a controlled bubble, a smaller cage, quick finishes and a product designed to be consumed in fragments, debated online and staged as proof that the show could keep going.

The June 2020 run also reflected Dana White’s determination to keep the promotion in motion, with the UFC signaling it could bounce between Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi if needed. UFC 250 was not just a return to competition; it was a test case for a sports business that had learned how to turn crisis into spectacle, and how to sell endurance as entertainment.