Amanda Staveley-led consortium targets West Ham stake buy from Gold family

Vanessa Gold has backed a sale of West Ham shares to an Amanda Staveley-led group, with bids around £160 million for the family’s 25.1% holding. The move could reset control at the club.

Vanessa Gold has confirmed plans to sell the Gold family’s West Ham shares to a consortium led by Amanda Staveley, putting a significant block of the club’s ownership in play. The package being discussed covers the family’s 25% to 25.1% holding and has been valued in reports at about £160 million.

The group around Staveley includes her husband, Mehrdad Ghodoussi, and PCP Capital Partners. Staveley has spent years in the centre of elite football finance, most notably helping to orchestrate the Saudi Arabian-backed takeover of Newcastle United in 2021, and a return to club ownership would give her another foothold in a market where minority stakes can still shape major decisions.

That is why the Gold family sale matters beyond the headline figure. A stake of this size does not automatically deliver outright control, but it can shift boardroom leverage, influence recruitment budgets and alter the strategy around future spending. If Staveley secures the shares, the purchase could also become the first step toward a wider takeover approach at West Ham, where control has been increasingly treated as a strategic asset rather than a passive investment.

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West Ham’s shareholder picture has already been moving. A club statement on June 13, 2026 referred to joint ownership developments involving Vanessa Gold and Daniel Křetínský, underlining how fluid the structure has become. Earlier, on October 31, 2023, the club’s stake had already been described as being up for sale from Vanessa Gold’s family shareholding, showing that the current talks grew out of a longer-running process rather than a sudden approach.

For West Ham, the sale would affect more than the identity of one investor. It would reshape the balance of power around a club whose ownership base has been in flux and would test whether Staveley, after Newcastle, can turn a minority entry point into a broader claim on control. In a football economy where elite clubs are increasingly valued as high-stakes assets, that kind of move can redraw strategy as much as it changes the share register.