Amazon confirms Prime Day 2026 dates, June 23 to June 26

Amazon’s four-day Prime Day starts June 23, with early deals live now and discounts reaching up to 40% on TVs and HP and ASUS laptops.

Amazon has locked in Prime Day 2026 for June 23 through June 26, turning the event into a four-day stretch that opens at 12:00 a.m. Pacific time and closes at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time. The company says the sale will span more than 35 categories in 26 countries, with early deals and limited-time offers already live before the main event.

For shoppers, the real question is not whether Amazon can advertise a headline discount, but whether the sale price beats the item’s recent market price. Prime Day still tends to deliver the most value in categories with clear reference points and plenty of competition, especially TVs, laptops and patio gear. Amazon is advertising savings of up to 40% on TVs, up to 40% on laptops from HP and ASUS, and up to 30% on patio and outdoor entertaining, while also pushing electronics, beauty, apparel, fresh groceries, travel essentials, back-to-school items and outdoor products.

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Amazon is pitching the 2026 sale as its “biggest event of the summer,” and it is leaning on shopping tools to keep buyers inside its ecosystem. Customers can use Alexa for Shopping to build a personalized Prime Day Deals Guide and set deal alerts, a feature that matters most when short-lived offers and flash sales are stacked across the site. That kind of alerting can help separate a real bargain from a price tag that looks steeply discounted but was quietly inflated beforehand.

The June timing also marks another shift in how Amazon has positioned Prime Day. Prime Day 2025 ran July 8 through July 11, while the event first launched on July 15, 2015, to celebrate Prime members on Amazon’s 20th birthday. Moving the sale into late June gives Amazon an earlier claim on summer spending, before families finish buying school supplies, travel gear and outdoor necessities.

Source: assets.aboutamazon.com

Prime Day remains limited to Prime members, though non-members can join Prime to participate. Amazon is also teasing a chance to win free groceries for a year, underscoring how the event now blends discounts, subscriptions and loyalty incentives. For shoppers, the best approach is simple: compare the sale price with recent pricing, focus on products already on the shopping list, and treat the biggest percentage cuts with caution unless the item has a clear record of holding that value. In a retail market crowded with constant promotions, that discipline matters as much as the deal itself.