Amazon cuts Brooks Glycerin 22 running shoe price under $100

Amazon dropped Brooks’ Glycerin 22 to $89.99, more than 45% off its $164.95 launch price and one of the lowest levels since February 2025.

Amazon has cut the Brooks Men’s Glycerin 22 Neutral Running Shoe to $89.99, putting a premium Brooks trainer under the $100 mark and well below its $164.95 launch price. The 45 percent markdown leaves the shoe at one of its lowest prices since Brooks introduced it in February 2025, with Amazon shoppers giving it a 4.4-star average across more than 2,250 reviews.

The Glycerin 22 sits in Brooks’ cushioned road-running lane, built for long runs rather than speedwork or race-day aggression. Brooks says the shoe uses DNA Tuned, a nitrogen-infused midsole that pairs larger cells in the heel for softer landings with smaller cells in the forefoot for a more responsive toe-off. The men’s version has a 10 mm drop and weighs 10.2 ounces, or 289.2 grams, and Brooks says 61.3 percent of the upper is made from recycled materials.

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The current discount looks especially sharp against Brooks’ own lineup. The company’s Glycerin series now includes newer models such as the Glycerin 23, Glycerin Max 2, Glycerin Flex and GTS versions, with the Glycerin 23 listed at $175 and the Glycerin Max 2 starting around $200 to $205. That makes a sub-$100 Glycerin 22 a clear value play for runners who want maximum cushioning without paying current-series prices.

The shoe also carries credentials that widen its appeal beyond everyday training. Brooks says the Glycerin 22 has the American Podiatry Medical Association Seal of Acceptance, and Amazon’s listing identifies it as a certified PDAC A5500 diabetic shoe. The product is positioned as a neutral support model with maximum cushioning, which makes it most suitable for runners and walkers who want a soft, stable ride for longer road miles rather than a firmer, more propulsive platform.

The catch is that the 22 is no longer the newest member of the family. It succeeded the Glycerin 21, and Brooks’ current site has newer additions in the line while showing the Glycerin 22 as out of stock. That helps explain the discount: this is a late-cycle price on a superseded model, but for shoppers who value cushioning and are comfortable buying last generation, the combination of a strong review score, medical-style certifications and a launch-price cut of more than $75 makes the deal hard to ignore.