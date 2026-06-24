Amazon cuts SwitchBot standing circulator fan to $89.99 for Prime Day

Amazon dropped SwitchBot’s battery-powered standing circulator fan to $89.99, a $40 cut that pushes a flexible, quiet model below $100.

Amazon cut the SwitchBot Standing Circulator Fan to $89.99 for Prime Day, trimming $40 from its $129.99 U.S. list price and putting a battery-powered upright fan into the sub-$100 range. The discount matters most for rooms where outlet access is awkward, because SwitchBot built this model to work as both a desk fan and a standing fan.

SwitchBot launched the fan on May 6, 2026, and built in a rechargeable 2400mAh battery that the company says can run for up to 28 hours in Baby Mode. It also offers 90° automatic left-right oscillation, 100° vertical adjustment and a height range from about 18.5 inches to 39.4 inches, so it can sit low beside a bed or rise to move air across a larger room. SwitchBot says the fan can reach air speeds up to 6.1 m/s, with noise as low as 22 dB in Baby Mode, and lists airflow at 9.15 cubic meters per minute.

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The fan’s appeal is the mix of portability and control. It supports USB-C charging, can draw power from a portable battery pack, and includes a built-in night light with two brightness settings. That makes it more versatile than a basic plug-in circulator, especially in bedrooms, nurseries, home offices and other spaces where users may want to move the fan without hunting for an outlet. The tradeoff is that full smart-home functionality is not free: Matter and Apple Home support require a SwitchBot hub, and some reviews have said the Matter integration exposes only limited controls in Apple Home.

At $89.99, the sale price is meaningful because it lands below the fan’s usual $129.99 sticker price and below the psychological $100 threshold. Reviews have singled out the model’s quiet operation, portability and adaptable design, while also noting that the hub requirement and the included remote do not match the fan’s otherwise polished hardware. SwitchBot said its broader Prime Day lineup was discounted by as much as 50%, but this fan is the clearest buy for shoppers who want battery backup and vertical, horizontal and height flexibility in one unit.