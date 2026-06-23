Amazon drops Lenovo Legion Go S to $549.99 for Prime Day

Amazon pushed the Windows Legion Go S to $549.99, matching a Woot low and squeezing a once-$729.99 handheld into a tougher price band.

Amazon’s Prime Day cut put Lenovo’s Windows Legion Go S at $549.99, a price that matches a low seen at Woot roughly a month earlier and lands well below the handheld’s typical price of about $700. For a market where premium gaming portables have become harder to justify, the discount matters less as a flash sale than as a test of where the value ceiling now sits.

Lenovo introduced the Legion Go S at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada, with an expected starting price of $729.99 for the Windows model and said additional configurations would start at $599.99 in May 2025. The company also announced a SteamOS version at the same event, signaling that Lenovo was not building a single-device strategy but splitting its handheld push between Windows flexibility and a more focused gaming software stack.

AI-generated illustration

The Windows Legion Go S is built around AMD’s Ryzen Z2 Go chip, an 8-inch 1920 x 1200 display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 16GB of LPDDR5X memory and a 512GB SSD. Lenovo’s own product listings describe it as a Windows 11 Home handheld with Wi‑Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. On paper, that keeps it in the same class as other premium PC gaming handhelds, but the Z2 Go configuration has also drawn criticism for performance that falls short of the price Lenovo originally asked.

Source: jagatreview.com

That mismatch is what makes the current discount important. Reviewers have said the Z2 Go version’s performance was underwhelming, but its ergonomics and screen were consistently viewed as strengths, and a lower entry price changes the equation. At $549.99, the Legion Go S starts to look less like a compromised premium device and more like a practical option for buyers who want a larger display and Windows compatibility without paying top-tier handheld pricing.

Wide Awake! via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

The comparison with Lenovo’s first Legion Go is telling. That model launched in 2023 as Lenovo’s first Windows gaming handheld, and its first price cut last year brought it down to $649. The Legion Go S now undercuts that level, which suggests that handheld PC makers are being forced to compete more aggressively as consumers become more price-sensitive. The result is a market shift that rewards sharper discounts and sharper tradeoffs, not just bigger specs.