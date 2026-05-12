Amazon Orders 'Fourth Wing' Series From Jordan, Joy

Amazon has officially ordered a series adaptation of 'Fourth Wing,' to be produced by Michael B. Jordan and Lisa Joy, signaling a high-profile entry into the fantasy genre on Prime Video.

Amazon Studios has officially ordered a series adaptation of the bestselling fantasy novel Fourth Wing, with Michael B. Jordan and Lisa Joy attached as executive producers. The announcement, first reported by Deadline, marks the latest high-profile project for Amazon's growing Prime Video original content slate.

Star Power Behind the Scenes

The involvement of Michael B. Jordan, known for his work in front of and behind the camera, and Lisa Joy, celebrated for co-creating the acclaimed series Westworld, signals Amazon’s commitment to delivering a visually ambitious and narratively rich adaptation. Both have established themselves as leading creative forces in Hollywood, and their collaboration is expected to bring both genre expertise and broad appeal to the project.

A Proven Bestseller Gets the Streaming Treatment

Fourth Wing, penned by Rebecca Yarros, has become a publishing sensation since its release. The novel has consistently appeared on the New York Times Best Sellers list, with robust sales and a devoted fan following. Industry tracking sites like Goodreads report hundreds of thousands of reader ratings and reviews, underscoring its popularity among fantasy enthusiasts. The book’s blend of action, romance, and magic makes it an attractive property for adaptation, especially in a streaming landscape hungry for franchise potential.

Expanding Amazon’s Fantasy Portfolio

The series order for Fourth Wing places Amazon in direct competition with other major streaming platforms investing heavily in genre storytelling. Amazon’s investment in original content, as seen through its quarterly revenue reports on Statista, has enabled high-budget productions such as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and The Wheel of Time. Adding Fourth Wing to its roster reflects Amazon’s strategy to build a library of recognizable IP with strong built-in audiences.

Fourth Wing is one of several new projects from Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, also including The Greatest and Delphi, as highlighted by Deadline and Variety.

is one of several new projects from Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, also including The Greatest and Delphi, as highlighted by Deadline and Variety. Lisa Joy continues to work with Amazon following the success of Reminiscence and her ongoing development deals.

Prime Video’s original series, according to Variety’s viewership rankings, remain highly competitive in the fantasy and sci-fi genres.

What Comes Next for 'Fourth Wing'

While details on casting and release date are yet to be announced, the series has already generated significant industry buzz. Production information will be made available on the official IMDb page for 'Fourth Wing' as development progresses. If Amazon’s track record with genre adaptations is any indication, fans can expect a high-caliber production designed to satisfy both longtime readers and new viewers.

Conclusion

The greenlight for Fourth Wing demonstrates Amazon’s continued investment in big-ticket fantasy properties and top-tier creative talent. With Michael B. Jordan and Lisa Joy at the helm, and a passionate fanbase awaiting, the adaptation has the makings of Prime Video’s next major series hit. As more details emerge, all eyes will be on Amazon to see how they bring this beloved fantasy world to life.