Amazon kicks off early Prime Day deals ahead of June 23 event

Early Prime Day deals are live, but the rarest savings are already showing up on a few products, while Amazon’s broadest discounts are still set for June 23-26.

The quickest way to judge an early Prime Day deal is to compare it with the lowest recent price, not the size of the advertised markdown. That distinction matters now because Amazon has already put some items on sale ahead of its June 23 to June 26 event, including Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 at a record-low $179 at Walmart and Ring’s Battery Doorbell at $60 off.

Amazon said Prime Day 2026 will run for four days across more than 35 categories and take place in 26 countries. The company is also pushing early deals and limited-time offers before the main event, along with Alexa for Shopping tools that let members build a personalized Deals Guide and set price alerts. For shoppers trying to separate real value from routine price churn, that is the first signal to use: a record price on a specific item is often harder to beat than a broad category discount that may move lower once the sale fully opens.

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The AirPods Pro 3 are one of the clearest examples of a deal worth watching closely. Apple’s latest wireless earbuds include active noise cancellation, live translation, heart-rate sensing, spatial audio and USB-C charging. A recent drop to $179 marked the lowest price so far, which puts the item in a different class from ordinary promo pricing. Ring’s Battery Doorbell is another early offer that stands out because Ring describes it as its most affordable battery-powered doorbell, while the newer Battery Doorbell Pro, 2nd Gen, is its most advanced battery-powered model with Retinal 4K video and up to 10x enhanced zoom.

Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich

If waiting can save more, it is most likely in the categories Amazon itself is highlighting for the main event. Its press materials point to discounts of up to 40% on TVs and up to 40% on laptops from HP and ASUS, plus up to 30% off patio and outdoor entertaining items and up to 30% off trampolines, playsets and lawn mowers. Those are the bigger-ticket, more easily comparable purchases where a few extra days can matter. Amazon is also offering a chance to win free groceries for a year, but the central calculation for shoppers remains simple: buy now when an item is already at or near a low, and wait when the category discount is still broad and likely to sharpen.