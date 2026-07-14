Amazon leak reveals Pixel 11 pricing, storage bumps and new colors

Amazon’s deleted Pixel 11 listings point to an $899 base model, higher storage floors and prices that could push Google deeper into sticker-shock territory.

Amazon’s deleted Pixel 11 listings point to a sharper pricing climb for Google’s next flagships, with the base model shown at $899 for 256GB and 12GB of RAM. The leak also suggests Google is raising the floor across the lineup by ditching the 128GB tier, a move that could make the Pixel 11 family feel more expensive before buyers even see the phones in person.

The base Pixel 11 listing appears with a 6.3-inch display at 1080x2424, 4,985mAh battery and three color names tied to the same device: Obsidian, Hibiscus and Pistachio in the listing titles, with descriptions that map to Midnight, Fuchsia and Moss. The pricing sheet also shows the Pixel 11 Pro at $1,099, $1,219 and $1,449 depending on storage, the Pixel 11 Pro XL at $1,299, $1,419 and $1,649, and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold at $1,899, $2,019 and $2,249.

Photo by iMin Technology

Those numbers place Google in a tighter premium fight with Apple and Samsung just weeks before Made by Google 2026, which Google has scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026, in New York City. The keynote is set for 3 p.m. PT, 6 p.m. ET, and Google’s invite teaser has already shown a shiny gold metal frame and teased “the next generation of Pixel,” signaling that the company wants the launch to read as a fresh flagship reset rather than a routine refresh. Google is expected to unveil the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold at the event.

The leak also suggests Google is banking on bigger storage and a more expansive lineup to justify the jump. Android Authority reported on July 7, 2026 that Google was already expected to remove the 128GB base tier, while the Amazon materials show the standard Pixel 11 with 256GB and 12GB of RAM instead. Droid-Life said the listings were unusually detailed, with partial specs and UPC codes for the Pixel 11 family, and the foldable appears to carry 256GB, 512GB and 1TB options with 16GB of RAM and a 4,750mAh battery.

Data visualization chart

Google’s own support pages say Pixel 8 and later phones get seven years of OS and security updates from the first US release, a policy that gives the Pixel 11 series a long runway if it launches on schedule. That long support window, combined with the Pixel 10 generation’s August 2025 debut and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s $1,799 starting price, sets a clear baseline: Google is not just adding colors and storage, it is asking buyers to absorb a new round of premium pricing while the company tries to sell the next Pixel as a longer-lived, more upscale device.