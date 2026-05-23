Amazon Memorial Day Sale: Top Deals Up to 70% Off

Amazon's Memorial Day sale features major price drops on Apple, Ninja, Adidas and more, with deals reaching up to 70% off across hundreds of products.

May 23, 2026 at 11:45 AM ET

May 23, 2026 at 11:45 AM ET 3 min read

Amazon’s Memorial Day sale has become a major event for shoppers seeking deep discounts, with experts spotlighting hundreds of deals on leading brands such as Apple, Ninja, and Adidas. This year, the sale includes savings of up to 70% off select items, making it one of the largest retail promotions of the holiday weekend.

Major Brands Feature Record Discounts

According to Yahoo, Amazon’s Memorial Day offerings cover a wide range of products from high-profile brands. Shoppers can find significant markdowns on Apple devices — including iPads, AirPods, and MacBooks — alongside popular kitchen appliances from Ninja and athletic essentials from Adidas.

Apple products including tablets and earbuds are discounted up to 25%

Ninja blenders, air fryers, and coffee makers see reductions as high as 40%

Adidas footwear and apparel are offered at savings of 50%-70%

For those interested in comparing deals, CNBC’s curated guide provides additional price history and context, helping shoppers identify which discounts are genuine.

Retailers Compete for Holiday Spending

Memorial Day is one of the busiest shopping periods of the year, with Amazon leading the pack in online sales. The holiday’s sales surge is supported by data from the Statista, which shows U.S. Memorial Day sales revenue consistently topping billions of dollars annually. Amazon’s quarterly net revenue trends, available on Statista, underline the importance of seasonal events like Memorial Day for the retailer’s bottom line.

Shoppers are also responding to increased competition among online and brick-and-mortar retailers. According to the National Retail Federation, Memorial Day sales drive strong consumer engagement, especially for home goods, electronics, and summer apparel.

Expert Picks and Shopping Tips

Yahoo’s deals experts identified 172 standout offers during the Memorial Day sale, ranging from tech to kitchen gadgets. While some deals are time-limited, others are expected to extend through the holiday weekend. Experts recommend:

Shopping early for limited-stock items, especially electronics

Comparing prices across retailers to confirm actual savings

Checking official product pages for warranty and return policies

Shoppers looking for Adidas deals can review the brand’s official financial reports for product performance and inventory updates on the Adidas Group site.

Analysis: Memorial Day Sale Trends

Deal events like Amazon’s Memorial Day sale are increasingly central to U.S. retail strategy. While headline discounts attract attention, consumer experts urge buyers to focus on value and product quality. The Memorial Day sale is also an indicator of broader e-commerce trends, as shown in the U.S. Census Bureau’s retail trade report, which tracks holiday-driven spikes in online sales.

With Amazon’s deep discounts and wide product selection, Memorial Day remains a prime opportunity for shoppers to save — and for the retailer to boost its quarterly results.

For more information, explore official data and deal guides linked throughout the article.