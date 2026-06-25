Amazon pledges $13 billion more for India AI infrastructure

Amazon added $13 billion to its India bet, lifting planned spending to $48 billion as it expands AI and cloud infrastructure in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Amazon said it will add $13 billion to its India investment plan by 2030, lifting its total commitment in the country to $48 billion as it expands AI and cloud infrastructure in Mumbai and Hyderabad. The new spending comes on top of the $35 billion the company announced in December 2025 and pushes Amazon’s cumulative India investments from 2010 through 2030 above $88 billion.

Andy Jassy announced the commitment after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on June 25, 2026. Jassy said Amazon is investing $48 billion over the next five years, including more than $21 billion for AI and cloud infrastructure. Modi welcomed the investment and said it would increase opportunities for India’s youth, underscoring how closely New Delhi now ties digital infrastructure to jobs, exports and economic growth.

The scale of the plan puts India deeper into the center of Amazon’s global infrastructure strategy. Amazon said the money will support AI and cloud buildouts in Mumbai and Hyderabad, two cities that have emerged as major data center hubs. Industry research puts India’s data center pipeline at 3.1 gigawatts, while Cushman & Wakefield says India ranks second in Asia-Pacific for operational data center capacity. That backdrop has made the country a focal point for hyperscalers racing to secure land, power and network capacity for AI workloads.

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Amazon is also using its India plan to widen its logistics and retail footprint. The company said it will launch more than 20 new fulfillment centers and more than 100 new delivery stations across India this year. It says its earlier investments have digitized 12 million small businesses, enabled $20 billion in e-commerce exports and supported 2.8 million jobs in India in 2024.

The company’s longer-term targets are even larger. By 2030, Amazon says it aims to support 3.8 million jobs, enable $80 billion in e-commerce exports, and bring AI benefits to 15 million small businesses and four million government school students. The numbers show how Amazon is presenting India not just as a consumer market or back-office base, but as a place where cloud capacity, export logistics and AI deployment can scale together.

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Amazon’s move lands as competitors intensify their own India push. Meta recently signed its first AI data center deal in India with Reliance Industries, signaling that global tech capital is increasingly treating India as a strategic location for the physical infrastructure behind artificial intelligence.