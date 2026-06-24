Amazon Prime Day 2026 kicks off four-day deal bonanza

Amazon’s four-day Prime Day sale runs through June 26, with millions of deals in 35-plus categories and discounts as deep as 40% on TVs.

Amazon’s Prime Day 2026 sale was underway with a hard stop at 11:59 p.m. PDT on June 26, giving Prime members four days to sort through millions of member-exclusive deals across more than 35 categories. The most useful way to shop it is not by chasing the loudest brand names, but by focusing on the categories where Amazon has already published real discount targets, including up to 40% off TVs and up to 30% off patio and outdoor entertaining, trampolines, playsets and lawn mowers.

That shift matters because Prime Day has grown from a 24-hour birthday promotion launched on July 15, 2015, to a four-day sales event by 2025, when Amazon said that year’s edition was its biggest four-day Prime Day period ever. Amazon now describes the event as a global member sale with more deals than Black Friday, and it has built the 2026 version around daily Epic Prime Deals, surprise deliveries and curated Top 100+ lists for summer and back-to-school shopping. Prime members can also use Alexa for Shopping to build a personalized deals guide and set deal alerts.

The clearest savings are in the categories Amazon has already marked down in advance. TVs, patio gear, outdoor entertaining items, trampolines, playsets and lawn mowers come with specific percentage caps, which makes them easier to evaluate than a flashier product listing with no published benchmark. The broader sale also spans clothing, beauty, kitchen, home, electronics, groceries, fashion and travel, so compare the sale price against what you planned to buy anyway before getting pulled in by a limited-time banner.

The brand names drawing attention, including Apple, Lego, Sony, Adidas and Shark, may be the easiest to recognize, but recognition alone is not a reason to buy. Treat the logo as a starting point, not the verdict. Check whether the discount is tied to a category Amazon has already flagged, whether the item is part of a Top 100+ list, and whether the price still makes sense without the Prime Day label attached. The best Prime Day purchase is the one that survives that test before midnight on June 26.