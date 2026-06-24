Amazon Prime Day day 2 deals offer up to 70% off

Amazon’s day 2 Prime Day roundup tops 223 deals, but each pick is at least 20% off and at its lowest price in three months.

Amazon’s Prime Day sale moved into day 2 with more than 223 vetted deals marked down by as much as 70%, but the real selling point is the filter behind them: every pick is at least 20% off and at its lowest price in at least three months. That matters in a shopping event where list-price inflation can make ordinary markdowns look bigger than they are.

Prime Day 2026 runs from June 23 through June 26 and is available only to Prime members. Amazon says the event spans more than 35 categories, including electronics, kitchen, home, beauty, fashion, groceries, travel and Amazon devices. NBC Select says its day-two roundup was culled from thousands of discounts, and the list is being updated throughout the sale as new deals surface.

The four-day format changes the rhythm of the sale. Amazon stretched Prime Day beyond the traditional two-day window this year, giving the company more room to stagger promotions instead of packing the strongest discounts into one opening rush. That means some of the clearest price drops can arrive after the first day, especially in categories that refresh quickly, such as electronics and Amazon devices, while household staples and fashion items can remain on sale longer as inventory turns.

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The trust test is straightforward: a real deal should show up as a meaningful cut against recent pricing, not just a splashy percentage off an inflated sticker. NBC Select’s 20% minimum and three-month price check are designed to separate those two things. For a national sale this large, that matters more than the headline number, even when the discount reaches 70%.

Prime Day has been built this way for a decade. Amazon launched the first Prime Day on July 15, 2015, to celebrate its 20th anniversary, and said that one-day event, available in nine countries, sold more units than Black Friday 2014. What began as a 24-hour promotion has since grown into a four-day event, and Amazon now adds Prime Big Deal Days in October to open the holiday shopping season. The sale ends at midnight on June 26, and the day-two bargains show how much of Prime Day now depends on timing, not just scale.