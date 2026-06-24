Amazon Prime Day discounts Switch 2 accessories before $50 price hike

Amazon is cutting Switch 2 accessories as Nintendo raises the console’s U.S. price to $499.99 on September 1. The best deals help, but some extras still pad the bill.

Amazon is discounting Switch 2 accessories as Nintendo prepares to raise the console’s U.S. price to $499.99 on Sept. 1, giving buyers a short window to cover the hardware and the add-ons before the higher sticker price lands. The timing matters most for shoppers who already plan to buy the system, because the savings on gear can soften the blow without waiting for a broader price reset.

Nintendo of America said on May 7 that the Switch 2 MSRP would rise from $449.99 to $499.99, citing various changes in market conditions expected to continue over the medium to long term. Nintendo said Switch 1 pricing will not change and that Latin America pricing would be announced later. The company is also still pushing a Switch 2 Choose Your Game Bundle that saves up to $29.99 with a digital download of Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza or Pokémon Pokopia.

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Amazon’s Switch 2 accessory pages now show more than 2,000 Prime-eligible results, including Nintendo’s own Pro Controller, Joy-Con 2, the Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter and Samsung’s microSD Express Card for Nintendo Switch 2. Third-party cases and dock alternatives are there too, but the strongest value is showing up on items that directly affect how the console is used day to day. Amazon listings include limited-time deals and coupons, among them the Game Traveler Deluxe Licensed System Case and a Belkin Switch 2 case with an AirTag holder priced at $24.99.

Source: Nintendo/CNET

That puts the best buys in a narrower lane than the discount labels suggest. A controller, storage card or charging accessory can be worth buying now if it fills a real need, especially for buyers who expect to keep the system for the long haul. Cases and dock swaps are easier to skip if the markdown is modest, because they protect or decorate the console more than they change the experience.

PantheraLeo1359531 via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

With the system set to cost $50 more in September, the smartest move is to use Prime Day pricing to buy only the accessories that solve an actual problem. Anything else is just a cheaper way to spend more.