Amazon Prime Day enters day two with deals still going strong

Prime Day’s second day brought millions of deals across 35-plus categories, while Walmart and Target added pressure with rival summer sales.

Amazon’s four-day Prime Day was already into its second day, and the company was still pushing millions of member-exclusive deals across more than 35 categories. Amazon said the sale ran through 11:59 p.m. PDT on June 26, with new offers dropping as often as every five minutes during select periods, keeping the event in constant motion for Prime subscribers.

The 2026 edition marked the first time Prime Day stretched to four days, making it Amazon’s longest savings event yet. Prime members could shop from June 23 through June 26 through an Amazon Prime membership or free trial, and the company used day two to steer shoppers toward hand-picked discounts from brands including Dyson, LEGO, Beats, Le Creuset and Samsung. Amazon’s own promotional material also highlighted discounts of up to 40% on TVs and up to 30% on patio and outdoor entertaining items.

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The event’s size reflected how much Prime Day has become a fixture in summer retail rather than a single splashy sale. Amazon launched the first Prime Day on July 15, 2015, to mark its 20th birthday, and the company has since leaned on the event to drive membership sign-ups and midyear shopping demand. What started as a one-day promotion has become a multi-day sales battleground with Amazon using the expanded calendar to keep attention on its own site longer.

That pressure was sharper this year because Walmart and Target ran overlapping promotions. Walmart Deals was scheduled for June 22 through June 28, with thousands of offers across major brands, popular categories and early back-to-school essentials. Target Circle Deal Days ran June 23 through June 26, with early access beginning June 22 for Target Circle 360 members. The overlapping windows turned this week into a direct contest for shoppers’ summer budgets.

For consumers, the sheer volume matters as much as the headline discounts. Millions of offers and rapid-fire deal drops can make the sale feel urgent, but the most useful bargains are the ones that hold up against recent prices rather than recycled markdowns. Prime Day’s second day showed that Amazon was still spreading promotions widely, while rival chains were making sure no one had to stop at a single retailer to spend.