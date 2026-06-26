Amazon Prime Day enters final day with major Apple and tech deals

Prime Day hit its final day with AirPods Max 2 still $150 off and a three-month-low rule helping separate real markdowns from fake ones.

The cleanest filter on Prime Day was price history, not hype. NBC Select only called a deal worth recommending if it matched the lowest price in at least three months, a useful test as Amazon’s four-day sale pushed millions of offers across more than 35 categories into its final hours.

Amazon Prime Day 2026 entered its last day Thursday and was set to end at 11:59 p.m. PDT on June 26, with Apple and other tech discounts still moving fast. Amazon said the event, now in its 12th year after launching in 2015 and expanding to two days in 2019, arrived about a month earlier than usual and stretched to four days for the first time. That longer window widened the gap between genuine markdowns and the inflated list prices that often pop up around major sales.

The strongest buys were still in the categories that repeatedly hit their low point during Prime Day: Amazon-owned devices such as Blink security gear, Ring doorbells, Fire tablets, Kindle e-readers and Echo speakers. Apple hardware also remained a magnet, with AirPods Max 2 headphones still marked down by $150. Amazon broadened the sale well beyond gadgets, putting discounts on groceries, fashion, beauty, travel, home and outdoor items, plus seasonal lists that included summer favorites and back-to-school buys.

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Amazon added three daily “Today’s Big Deals” drops at 12:00 a.m. PT, 8:00 a.m. PT and 1:00 p.m. PT, along with personalized deal guides through Alexa for Shopping. That schedule turned Prime Day into a series of timed releases rather than a single checkout rush, and it explained why shoppers were moving quickly as the best Apple and tech offers were being picked clean before midnight.