Amazon quietly boosts Fire HD 10 RAM in 32GB model

Amazon lifted the Fire HD 10’s 32GB RAM to 4GB, but only in one version. The 64GB model still lists 3GB, underscoring a quiet refresh.

Amazon has quietly raised the RAM in the 32GB version of its Fire HD 10 tablet to 4GB, even as the company still calls the device its newest model and leaves the 64GB version at 3GB. The change points to a familiar budget-tablet playbook: squeeze out a little more speed, keep the same hardware shell, and avoid the cost and attention that come with a full relaunch.

The Fire HD 10 originally shipped in 2023 with 32GB and 64GB storage options, and both versions came with 3GB of RAM. Amazon’s current product pages now show the 32GB model at 4GB, while the 64GB configuration still lists 3GB. That split makes the update look less like a new generation than a targeted spec refresh for the lowest-priced tier.

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Amazon continues to market the tablet with the same core pitch it used for the 2023 model: a 10.1-inch, 1080p Full HD display, 25 percent faster performance than the previous generation, a 13-hour battery life, and support for up to 1TB of expandable storage through a microSD card sold separately. The company also still describes the Fire HD 10 as suitable for streaming, reading, and gaming, underscoring that the device remains aimed at low-cost everyday use rather than premium multitasking.

The RAM bump arrives without a splashy launch event or a new nameplate, and that fits the pattern of a market where small gains matter more than dramatic redesigns. The Fire HD 8 that launched in 2024 was Amazon’s last new addition to the budget tablet lineup, leaving the Fire HD 10 as the older workhorse in the range. In that context, the updated 32GB version looks like a modest attempt to keep the entry-level model current without resetting the lineup.

The Verge said the 32GB model’s RAM increase comes with only a small price increase, suggesting Amazon is using incremental hardware changes to preserve the device’s value positioning. The outlet had previously described the 2023 Fire HD 10 as a tablet that is good for streaming or browsing, a use case where 3GB of RAM was already enough for basic tasks. The new 4GB configuration gives the cheapest version a little more headroom, but Amazon has stopped short of making it look like an entirely new tablet.