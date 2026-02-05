Amazon has pulled the film 'Melania' from a local Oregon cinema after the owner’s public criticism, fueling speculation about fake ticket sales and sparking debate over streaming giants’ influence on independent theaters.

Amazon has pulled the film Melania from the lineup of an Oregon independent cinema after the theater’s owner publicly criticized the streaming giant, intensifying speculation over alleged 'fake ticket sales' and raising questions about the power dynamics between major studios and small theaters.

The Incident: A Joke Gone Viral

The controversy began when the owner of an Oregon cinema displayed a joke about Amazon on the theater’s marquee. The jest, intended as a tongue-in-cheek commentary, quickly gained attention online and within the local community. Reports indicate that shortly after the marquee went up, Amazon responded by pulling Melania from the theater’s scheduled screenings.

Amazon’s Decision and the Fallout

Amazon’s removal of Melania from the cinema was abrupt and came amid mounting rumors of ‘fake ticket sales’ related to the movie’s distribution. The situation has fueled intense debate among film industry observers and theater owners about the leverage streaming platforms wield over independent cinemas, especially when it comes to the curation of content and business relationships.

Melania was scheduled for a multi-day run at the Oregon theater before being pulled.

was scheduled for a multi-day run at the Oregon theater before being pulled. The marquee joke and subsequent fallout have drawn significant media attention.

Rumors about ‘fake ticket sales’ remain unconfirmed but have added to the controversy.

Industry Implications: Streaming vs. Independent Cinemas

The incident highlights the growing tension between streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and independent theaters. As major platforms gain dominance in film distribution, smaller cinemas often struggle to secure first-run titles and face strict contractual obligations. The swift removal of Melania has sparked concern that critical voices in the independent theater community may face repercussions for speaking out, regardless of intent.

Rumors of ‘Fake Ticket Sales’

Adding another layer to the dispute are circulating rumors regarding ‘fake ticket sales’ for Melania. While details remain scarce and unverified, the speculation has contributed to broader industry discussions about transparency in ticket reporting and the potential for manipulation in box office tallies, particularly within the context of streaming-era releases.

What’s Next for Independent Theaters?

This episode underscores the precarious position of independent cinemas in an era dominated by streaming giants. The rapid escalation from a joke on a marquee to the cancellation of a film highlights how swiftly relationships can sour. It also raises questions about the accountability of powerful distributors and the need for open dialogue in the industry.

While Amazon has not issued an official statement explaining its decision, the incident serves as a cautionary tale for other theater owners navigating partnerships with major platforms. As the landscape continues to evolve, both sides may need to reconsider the balance between creative expression, business interests, and the importance of local cinema culture.