Amazon Smart Thermostat drops to $57.99 in early Prime Day sale

Amazon’s smart thermostat fell to $57.99, and ENERGY STAR says it could trim about $50 a year, or up to $100 in high-bill homes.

A $57.99 thermostat is not a flashy purchase, but it lands at the right moment for households bracing for summer utility bills. Amazon’s Smart Thermostat has dropped to its lowest price since Black Friday 2022, when it briefly fell to $41.99, and the savings case now comes down to whether a low-cost control upgrade can make a visible dent in cooling costs.

Amazon says the thermostat works with Alexa and can adjust heating and cooling using temperature readings or presence detection. It can also help create comfort zones by connecting with select Alexa devices. That automation matters because the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says nearly half of the average American household’s annual energy bill goes to heating and cooling, topping more than $900 a year. Against that backdrop, the device’s appeal is straightforward: ENERGY STAR says certified smart thermostats save about $50 a year on average and as much as $100 for homes with high heating and cooling bills. At that pace, the $57.99 sticker price could pay for itself in a little more than a year for an average household, and faster in a home with heavy summer air-conditioning use.

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The catch is installation. Amazon’s wiring guidance says the thermostat requires a C-wire for power, and if a home does not have one, a C-wire adapter is required. That makes the deal easiest for homes already set up for smart controls and tougher for older houses, apartments, or anyone hoping for a quick swap without extra hardware. Amazon also says it may email customers details on rebates offered by local energy providers after purchase, which could lower the effective price further.

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There is also a broader utility angle beyond simple automation. Resideo and Leap have announced support for demand-response programs that let Amazon Smart Thermostat customers enroll through the Alexa app, adding another route to savings when power demand spikes. The strongest value proposition, then, belongs to households that run cooling hard, already have a C-wire, and can pair the thermostat with a rebate or utility program. Homes with lower bills, simpler HVAC needs, or missing wiring have less room to benefit, which means the real question is not whether the thermostat is cheap, but whether the household’s energy profile is expensive enough to make $57.99 matter.