Amazon to act after India delivery partner fire probe ends

Amazon said it will act only after a probe into a June 5 fire that killed two workers at an India delivery partner ends, intensifying scrutiny of its subcontracted network.

Amazon said it would take appropriate action against M&M Logistics Solutions only after state police in Uttarakhand finish investigating a June 5 fire that killed two workers at the delivery partner’s site. The company has also opened its own internal review, putting a global brand’s liability under a harder spotlight as the case moves through local law enforcement.

A state police document reviewed in the case says the building where the fire broke out allegedly lacked a valid fire-safety clearance, a fire alarm, smoke detectors and a proper emergency exit. Those alleged gaps have sharpened attention on what responsibility Amazon bears when a partner in its logistics chain fails to meet basic safety standards.

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M&M Logistics Solutions operates 45 Amazon delivery stations in 21 cities across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Delhi-NCR, underscoring how deeply Amazon relies on third-party operators in northern India. Amazon has described that model as its Delivery Service Partner program, a structure that allows the company to extend its delivery reach through local contractors rather than direct ownership of every station.

The fire has also revived scrutiny of Amazon’s labor and safety record in India beyond this one site. In June 2024, India’s National Human Rights Commission took notice of reports that Amazon warehouse workers near New Delhi were denied water and bathroom breaks during extreme heat, with indoor temperatures cited as high as 50C to 55C. In 2025, UNI Global Union said Amazon workers in India still faced unsafe heat-related working conditions.

The Amazon India Workers Union has called for an independent judge-led inquiry into the June 5 fire, saying the deaths reflected a serious failure of workplace safety and human dignity. State police in Uttarakhand and M&M Logistics did not respond to queries, leaving Amazon’s own next steps tied to the pace of the official probe. As the investigation runs its course, the case has become less about a single warehouse fire than about how much control a global retailer exercises over the subcontractors who move its parcels through India’s fast-growing logistics network.