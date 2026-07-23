Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Plus and Max hit lowest prices again

Amazon's 4K Plus is back at $29.99 and the Max near $39.99, but the better buy depends on Wi-Fi 6E, storage and how deep you are in Amazon's ecosystem.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Plus is back at $29.99 and the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is sitting near $39.99, putting both 4K sticks back at the low end of Amazon’s pricing ladder. The timing matters because Amazon has been using its streaming hardware not just to sell cheaper sticks, but to push a broader Fire TV software refresh built around faster search and Alexa+.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Plus is the cleaner value if the goal is simply to add solid 4K streaming to a TV without spending much. Amazon describes it as the newest model with AI-powered Fire TV Search and Wi-Fi 6, and says it can help users find shows faster with Alexa+. It also gives access to hundreds of thousands of movies and shows, plus free and live TV. At $29.99, it is the model to buy if price matters more than chasing every extra spec, but it also shows the trade-off that comes with Amazon’s ecosystem: the best features are tied to Amazon’s interface, its search layer, and Alexa+.

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The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the better hardware, and Amazon calls it its most powerful streaming stick. The 2nd-gen model adds Wi-Fi 6E, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor and 16 GB of storage, along with Fire TV Ambient Experience support. That makes it the stronger pick for a living room TV with a fast internet setup, a premium display or a user who keeps more apps installed. If those features do not matter, the Max’s extra cost buys refinement, not a different category of device.

Amazon’s own lineup now makes the comparison even sharper. During its September 30, 2025 hardware event, Amazon introduced the Fire TV Stick 4K Select at $39.99, showing how crowded its 4K range has become. The Select supports 4K and HDR10+, and Amazon says apps launch quickly. That puts the Max in a tougher spot unless Wi-Fi 6E, the larger storage pool and Dolby support are worth paying for over the newer budget model.

Amazon framed the 2025 Fire TV rollout as devices that are “even faster, smarter, and designed around how you actually watch TV.” The discounts now make that pitch cheaper to test, but they do not erase the lock-in cost: the lower prices are best for buyers already comfortable living inside Amazon’s software and services.