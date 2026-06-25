Amazon’s Prime Day rolls into day three with deals still strong

Prime Day was still running on day three, but the real question is whether Amazon’s “up to” markdowns beat recent prices. The sale ends at 11:59 p.m. PDT June 26.

Amazon’s Prime Day sale was still rolling on day three Wednesday, with discounts holding across TVs, smart home gadgets, chargers and headphones as the four-day event moved toward its June 26 close at 11:59 p.m. PDT. The sharper question for shoppers is not how big the banner discount looks, but whether the price is lower than what the same item cost last week at Amazon and at competing retailers, especially on anchor products from Apple, Samsung, Bose, Sony, Anker and Amazon itself.

Prime Day 2026 covered more than 35 categories and some offers reached up to 40% off TVs, up to 30% off electronics and up to 30% off beauty and personal care. New deals could drop as often as every five minutes during select periods, a pace that rewards quick clicks but can also push hurried buyers into upgrade traps on laptops, wearables and smart home gear that look cheaper than they really are.

AI-generated illustration

For the first time, Prime members could also ask Alexa for Shopping to build a personalized Prime Day deals guide and set deal alerts. Amazon broadened the sale beyond gadgets this year, adding laptops, dorm essentials, patio items, Amazon Haul items, Kindle-specific deals and new-to-Amazon brands such as First Aid Beauty, Native and TOV Furniture. That wider mix makes the price check even more important: a mattress topper, a patio chair or a Kindle accessory can still be a weak buy if the discount only looks large against an inflated list price.

Source: 9to5toys.com

Prime Day 2025 was Amazon’s biggest Prime Day ever, with customers saving billions across more than 35 product categories, independent sellers, most of them small and medium-sized businesses, hitting new sales and unit milestones, and more than 13 billion items delivered same-day or next-day in the prior year. U.S. Prime members saved an average of 64 trips to a physical store last year, equal to more than 55 hours.

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This year’s push landed as consumer sentiment fell to a record low in May, and Amazon’s vice president of Prime, Jamil Ghani, said groceries and household essentials were a real focus of the promotions. Prime Day 2026 was Amazon’s 12th year for the event and its second straight four-day run after the original 48-hour format was extended last year. It was also taking place in 26 countries, with Australia, Brazil, India and Japan set to get access later in the summer.