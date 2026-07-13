Amber Davies says fan filming ruined Legally Blonde show in Dublin

Amber Davies stopped a Dublin performance of Legally Blonde after she said a front-row fan filmed all of Act One. She said the phone use distracted the cast and "ruined the morale".

Amber Davies interrupted a Saturday night performance of Legally Blonde: The Musical in Dublin after she said a front-row audience member filmed the entirety of Act One. The 29-year-old, who is playing Elle Woods on the UK and Ireland tour, said she asked staff to remove the theatregoer for Act Two and warned fans, "This is your daily reminder not to film at the theatre!"

Davies said the filming had distracted the cast and "ruined the morale" of the show. The incident came during the interval at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, where the production was staging its eighth performance in Dublin and was scheduled to run from Tuesday, 7 July 2026 to Saturday, 18 July 2026. The venue sits at Grand Canal Square in Dublin 2, and the interruption made clear how quickly a phone in the stalls can spill from nuisance into a production issue.

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The dispute sits inside a wider push by theatres to police audience recording more aggressively. Theatre etiquette guidance at Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, and more general guidance across the sector, bars recording video, photography or audio because it distracts performers and can raise copyright concerns. That prohibition has become harder to enforce in a room where nearly every audience member carries a camera in a pocket, and Davies’s account showed how much of that burden can land on performers in real time.

Davies also said this was not the first time she had seen filming in Ireland that week, suggesting the problem was not confined to one performance or one audience member. Production company Royo did not wish to comment further on her message.

Source: Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

The episode adds to a pattern of stage performers calling out phone use from the stage or on social media when audiences ignore the rules. Recent examples have included Rosamund Pike confronting a texting audience member during a separate stage performance. In Dublin, the reaction was more immediate: a live show was briefly halted, a front-row seat became the center of the disturbance, and the cast was left to carry on after a reminder that theatre remains a shared, not filmed, event.