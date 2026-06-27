Amble debuts $25,000 luxury electric buggy for resorts

Amble's $25,000 electric buggy is aimed at luxury resorts, with 2027 delivery slots reserved for hospitality destinations and consumer orders opening in Europe and the U.S.

Amble has unveiled the One, a street-legal electric buggy priced from €20,000, or about $25,000, and set up its first delivery slots around luxury hospitality rather than ordinary car buyers. The Lisbon, Portugal-based company says the vehicle is already open for orders from individual customers in Europe and the United States, with consumer deliveries slated to begin in 2028.

The launch places Amble in a small but telling corner of the electric vehicle market: short-range mobility for places where a full-size car feels oversized or out of place. The company says the One is meant for dusty roads, coastal paths, villages and neighborhoods, and it is pitching the model as a more refined alternative to anonymous golf carts and hotel shuttles. The first 2027 delivery slots are reserved for leading hospitality destinations, a sign that resorts, private estates and other controlled environments may be the vehicle’s earliest commercial proof point.

Amble’s founding team underscores that positioning. José António Uva is behind São Lourenço do Barrocal, the 780-hectare estate in Alentejo that he restored into one of Europe’s best-known rural retreats. Julian Hoenig’s background spans Audi and Apple, Michael Tropper founded the London creative studio forpeople, and Adrien Roose co-founded Cowboy, the design-led electric bike company. The company also draws on Estúdio Lisboa, and Amble says the name reflects a slower, more attentive way of moving.

The One’s styling leans into that idea. The vehicle has been compared to a Mini Moke and to a luxury golf cart alternative, with a stripped-down look that emphasizes open-air use. Hoenig has described the design as an effort to remove unnecessary barriers between interior and exterior, including doors and screens, which reinforces Amble’s resort-first pitch: less like a commuter car, more like a mobility object built for places where the journey is part of the experience.

Technical details remain limited, but the One is said to reach a top speed of 40 mph and deliver around 60 miles of range. That keeps it well below the demands of mass-market family transportation and closer to the practical needs of estates, coastal communities and resort properties, where short hops matter more than highway speed. For now, the business case looks less like a challenge to mainstream EV makers than an attempt to claim the premium niche where hospitality and private mobility overlap.