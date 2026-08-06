AMD falls as investors demand faster AI profit growth

AMD posted $11.5 billion in quarterly revenue, yet shares fell as investors demanded clearer proof its AI spending would quickly lift profits.

Advanced Micro Devices shares fell before the bell on Aug. 5 after the chipmaker said second-quarter revenue reached $11.5 billion and forecast quarterly sales above Wall Street estimates. Investors still wanted faster evidence that the AI build-out was turning into profits, not just bigger orders for chips and server gear.

In Santa Clara, California, AMD said second-quarter gross margin was 54%, operating income was $2.0 billion, net income was $2.3 billion and diluted earnings per share was $1.38. Revenue rose 50% from a year earlier, and AMD's data-center business more than doubled as massive server build-outs for artificial intelligence drove demand higher.

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Even with those numbers, the market fixated on what comes next. AMD said strong demand for its chips was tied to massive data-center capacity expansions to power AI technologies, but the stock still dropped because traders judged the outlook against expectations that had already been pushed very high. The reaction showed how quickly Wall Street has moved from rewarding AI exposure alone to demanding proof of pricing power, customer wins and a roadmap that can hold its ground.

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That shift has changed the benchmark for chipmakers. Investors are now looking for companies that can turn spending on accelerators, data centers and related infrastructure into near-term earnings growth, stronger margins and market share that lasts beyond one quarter. AMD remains an important player in chips for data centers, PCs and other computing needs, but the latest selloff made clear that being tied to AI is no longer enough. The new test is whether the business can translate the boom into profits quickly enough to justify the valuation attached to it.