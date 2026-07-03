America marks 250 years with nationwide celebrations and July 4 events

Block parties from New York to Milwaukee are being asked to carry America’s 250th birthday, even as Trump-linked celebrations sharpen the split.

America250’s July 3 to July 5 celebration window opened with block-party plans in New York, Los Angeles and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as the nation moved into its 250th birthday week. From red-state fairgrounds to blue-city waterfronts and backyard barbecues, the anniversary is being cast as a single civic ritual for a country that still argues over almost everything else.

July 4, 2026, marks 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence, and Congress established the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission in 2016 to organize the commemoration. The White House later layered on its own effort, with Executive Order 14189 creating the White House Task Force on Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday on January 29, 2025. The White House’s Freedom 250 site says the country will celebrate the “most important milestone” in American history on July 4, 2026.

That split screen has made the semiquincentennial a political flashpoint as well as a national holiday. America250 says it is building the largest synchronized Fourth of July celebration in U.S. history, and it says all 350 million Americans can take part either in person or through livestreaming. The organization described the July 4 program as a nationwide expansion of neighborhood block parties, and it unveiled the first host cities for the July 3 and July 4 gatherings on March 26, 2026.

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Federal agencies are adding their own layer to the commemorations. The National Park Service is marking the milestone with featured events across the country, including the Great American State Fair at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., from June 25 to July 10; Rushmore 250 at Mount Rushmore National Memorial from July 2 to July 4; Sail 4th 250 from July 4 to July 8; and Salute to America & Fireworks on July 4. Those events place the semiquincentennial on some of the country’s most visible public stages, from the capital’s central lawn to one of its most recognizable monuments.

The U.S. Mint is also participating with one-year-only changes to circulating coinage in 2026 and special numismatic coins and medals. Together, the coin program, the park events and the block parties point to a commemoration designed to be seen in daily life as well as on government stages, with the same symbols of nationhood circulating from the White House to the neighborhood street.