America250 marks 250 years of U.S. independence with national celebrations

America250 opened its July 3-5 celebration window as Washington, Los Angeles and Pennsylvania turned the semiquincentennial into competing visions of the nation.

America250 opened its major celebration window as the country moved toward July 4, 2026, the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The bipartisan initiative, created to engage every American in the semiquincentennial, has programming running through July 4, 2026, with national events clustered from July 3 to July 5.

The milestone is being marked as both a birthday and a test of national identity. America250 traces back to the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, which Congress established in 2016, and its public campaign has become a stage for institutions and states to present their own versions of the founding story. That tension is visible in the way the anniversary is unfolding across different parts of the country, from federal landmarks in Washington to a concert-style celebration in Los Angeles and a state-led effort in Pennsylvania.

In Washington, the National Archives planned its annual Fourth of July program with historical reenactors, family activities and a dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence. The event places the founding document at the center of the commemoration, turning the nation’s record-keeping institution into one of the clearest symbols of the day’s official memory. The Archives’ program also underscores how the semiquincentennial is being framed not just as a civic holiday, but as a public retelling of the country’s origins.

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In Los Angeles, America250 promoted “America’s Block Party” with a lineup built for a broad national audience. Chris Stapleton, The Smashing Pumpkins, Maren Morris, Anthony Ramos and Chaka Khan were listed among the performers, with Queen Latifah as host. The event reflects the effort to reach beyond formal ceremony and turn the anniversary into a mass-popular broadcast of American culture, one that mixes country, rock, pop and R&B on the same stage.

Pennsylvania has also claimed a central role in the commemorations through America250PA, the Pennsylvania Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial. The commission says it was established in 2018 to plan, encourage, develop and coordinate the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding and Pennsylvania’s role in it. With federal, state and cultural institutions all asserting their own place in the observance, the semiquincentennial has become as much about who gets to define America’s past as about celebrating its birth.