America250 plans giant unifying cake for U.S. 250th birthday

A cake the size of a car is set to stitch together all 50 states and U.S. territories as America250 turns a birthday dessert into a test of national unity.

America250 will unveil America’s Birthday Cake in Washington, D.C., on July 4, a confection designed to pull all 50 states and U.S. territories into one shared celebration. The bipartisan semiquincentennial commission says it wants to engage all 350 million Americans as the nation marks its 250th anniversary, and its July 3-5 program is being built around a Saturday Fourth of July that creates a three-day holiday weekend.

The cake is being made by Grace Pak, also known as Grace “Grey” Pak, the founder of Duchess of Cameron and a former contestant on Netflix’s Is It Cake? America250 says the design was inspired by America’s Field Trip, and the project is meant to serve as a civic centerpiece as much as a dessert. In a polarized capital, the symbolism is obvious: the cake has to taste like unity long before anyone cuts a slice.

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Pak’s role fits a military tradition that has already made her a familiar name inside Washington. She was credited with the 250th Marine Corps birthday cake at the Pentagon on November 5, 2025, a ceremony attended by top Marine and Navy leaders. For the semiquincentennial cake, Marine Corps Enlisted Aides are volunteering their time outside normal duty, while representatives from across the country will hand-finish the work.

The scale is meant to match the ambition. The cake is expected to take a month to complete, include contributions from dozens of members of Congress, and reach the size of a car. The final design will incorporate symbols from all 50 states and four U.S. territories, turning the country’s political geography into edible decoration. That choice matters in a year when even a birthday centerpiece has to be engineered for broad appeal.

U.S. Department of State via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

America250’s broader July 3-4 rollout also includes America’s Block Party in multiple cities, extending the effort beyond Washington and into a nationwide weekend of concerts, fireworks, and public gatherings. Together, the cake and the block parties show how the semiquincentennial is being shaped not just as a commemoration of the Declaration of Independence, but as a test of whether the country can still build a ritual everyone recognizes as their own.