America250 plans three-day celebration for U.S. 250th anniversary weekend

America250 opened a three-day July 3-5 celebration as cities, parks and the National Mall staged different versions of the nation’s 250th birthday.

America250 was set to open a three-day commemoration from July 3 to July 5 for the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, with a Saturday Fourth of July giving the milestone a rare weekend frame. The commission says the anniversary is meant to reflect on the nation’s past, honor the contributions of all Americans and look ahead to the future.

The U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, established by Congress in 2016, is chaired by former U.S. Treasurer Rosie Rios and is working with America250.org, Inc. to build what it calls the largest anniversary observance in U.S. history. That scale is showing up in different ways across the country, from marquee city events to public lands and the National Mall, each reflecting a different version of civic identity.

America250’s July 4 programming includes signature events in New York City, Philadelphia and California. In New York, a livestreamed One Times Square event was part of the lineup, while California’s centerpiece was a July 4 concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum expected to draw up to 50,000 people in person, with a nationwide audience online. The spread of those events puts the anniversary on both a local stage and a national broadcast platform, linking dense urban crowds with viewers far beyond the host cities.

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The National Park Service is also folding the semiquincentennial into its own 2026 programming, highlighting places from Independence Hall and the Statue of Liberty to Revolutionary War battlefields and more than 400 special places associated with American history. The service says its sites will serve the public through enjoyment, education and inspiration, and it has promoted special 250th-related events and a 250-hours-of-service volunteer effort. In Washington, D.C., NPS materials say Freedom 250 festivities will include the Great American State Fair, Salute to America fireworks and other July 4 weekend programming on the National Mall.

That Freedom 250 branding has also created confusion because it is separate from America250. America250 is the bipartisan congressional commission’s official nationwide commemoration, while Freedom 250 is tied to White House planning and the National Mall events, turning the country’s birthday into a parallel set of celebrations with different sponsors, stages and political meanings.