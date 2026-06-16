America250 time capsule sealed for burial in Philadelphia in 2026

A 900-pound capsule will go underground in Philadelphia with artifacts from all 50 states, five territories and all three branches of government.

A 900-pound cylinder packed with artifacts from all three branches of government, all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and five U.S. territories has been sealed for a burial that will place one version of America under Independence National Historical Park until 2276. The project is meant to outlast everyone who built it, and its contents were chosen as much for symbolism as for preservation.

America250 says the capsule is the official, congressionally mandated national time capsule for the semiquincentennial, created under the framework of the United States Semiquincentennial Commission Act of 2016. The burial is scheduled for July 4, 2026, in Philadelphia, with the dedicated opening set for America’s 500th birthday year, 2276. The official dedication is scheduled for Saturday, July 4, 2026, with media check-in at 7:30 a.m. EDT and the event at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

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The sealing marked the end of years of technical design, construction and coordination that reached from federal agencies to state governments. NIST materials show engineering technician Quonte Little and Fabrication Technology Office Director Michael Berilla at work on the bell jar and other fabrication steps, including welding and packaging. Berilla described the moment the capsule closed as first anticlimactic and then emotional, a reaction that fits a project built to survive long after its engineers, officials and celebrants are gone.

What goes inside the capsule tells a political story as much as a cultural one. America250 says the final contents include contributions from the federal government’s executive, legislative and judicial branches, along with every state, the District of Columbia and the five U.S. territories. The mix points to an effort to preserve a national snapshot that is broad enough to suggest inclusion, but curated enough to reveal who gets to define the country at 250 years old.

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That question is sharpened by the setting. Philadelphia, and specifically Independence National Historical Park, places the capsule inside the most heavily narrated chapter of the nation’s founding. Congress also passed the Semiquincentennial Congressional Time Capsule Act in February 2026, authorizing a separate congressional time capsule to be buried on Capitol Grounds the same day, underscoring how intensely the 250th anniversary is being staged as a contest over memory, symbolism and civic identity.