America250 unveils time capsule to be buried in Philadelphia on July 4

A stainless-steel capsule packed with synthetic DNA, state artifacts and federal records will be sealed in Philadelphia until 2276.

America250 has turned the country’s semiquincentennial into an exercise in curation and memory. The official national time capsule, America’s Time Capsule, was unveiled on February 26 and will be buried at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia on July 4, then kept sealed until 2276, when the United States reaches its 500th anniversary.

The vessel is built for the long haul, not as a keepsake box. Developed with the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the Library of Congress and the National Park Service, it is a precision-milled stainless-steel cylinder made to NIST specifications and topped with a metal bell jar cover designed to reduce water intrusion. NIST will build the vessel at its technology fabrication shop in Gaithersburg, Maryland, a detail that underscores how much engineering now stands behind the country’s self-portrait.

The contents are meant to reflect the nation from multiple angles rather than through one narrow patriotic script. America250 says the capsule will hold items from all 50 states, Washington, D.C., the five U.S. territories, America250 commemoration events and all three branches of the federal government. The Library of Congress is contributing a tiny metal pellet holding synthetic DNA, carrying digital copies of Thomas Jefferson’s rough draft of the Declaration of Independence, the handwritten lyrics to The Star-Spangled Banner, Pierre Charles L’Enfant’s 1791 plan for Washington, D.C., digitized 1890 Native American audio recordings in Passamaquoddy, the Blackwell’s Kinfolk family tree and the Annals of the Congress of the United States. The library says the DNA method can store about nine terabytes of data in one cubic millimeter and can be decoded in 2276 with a chip included in the encasement.

Photo by RDNE Stock project

The capsule is being presented as the congressionally mandated national record for the semiquincentennial, a marker that says as much about selection as preservation. It places founding documents beside Native language recordings and Black family history, while leaving the rest of everyday America to fit somewhere outside the vessel. A dedication is scheduled for July 2 at Independence National Historical Park, potentially alongside a special session of Congress in Independence Hall, as lawmakers also weigh a separate 2023 proposal for a Capitol Grounds capsule to be opened on July 4, 2276.