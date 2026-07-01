American Airlines flight reports engine fire scare amid July 4 rush

American Airlines Flight 1040 drew a reported engine-fire alert as 72.2 million travelers packed the July 4 rush, with TSA bracing for more than 3 million people on July 2.

Passengers aboard American Airlines Flight 1040 got a jolt at the start of the July 4 travel rush when the pilot announced an engine fire. American Airlines said there was no evidence of a fire, but the scare landed in the middle of the busiest holiday travel window of the year.

The plane was American Airlines Flight 1040, though the route and any diversion were not specified. The episode came as American Airlines continued to face heightened attention after a March 2025 engine fire at Denver International Airport, where a preliminary National Transportation Safety Board report later pointed to loose and incorrectly installed parts as a possible factor.

AAA projected that 72.2 million Americans would travel at least 50 miles from home between Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, July 5, surpassing last year’s record of 71.8 million travelers. Driving and flying were both expected to be relatively flat year over year, while cruises and other travel modes were showing the biggest increase.

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The Transportation Security Administration expected to screen nearly 18.7 million air travelers from Tuesday, June 30, through Monday, July 6, with Thursday, July 2, set to be the busiest checkpoint day, when more than 3 million people were expected. TSA said its staffing and planning for the holiday period were tied in part to America’s 250th anniversary of independence.

In 2025, TSA screened over 18.5 million travelers over the comparable Fourth of July period, and AAA’s Independence Day forecast also reached 72.2 million people.