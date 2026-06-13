American Airlines to resume Haiti flights in November, first major U.S. carrier back

American Airlines will restart Miami-Cap-Haïtien flights Nov. 1, a cautious return that could reopen travel for diaspora families and aid workers while Port-au-Prince stays off-limits.

American Airlines is betting that Haiti’s northern air corridor is safe enough for a daily Miami-Cap-Haïtien run, even as the capital remains closed to normal U.S. commercial traffic. The move, set for Nov. 1, makes American the first major U.S. carrier to announce a return to Haiti and could restore the fastest link for diaspora families, aid workers and businesses that have been forced into long detours.

The decision lands against a security backdrop that still looks fragile. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has barred flights to Port-au-Prince since November 2024, after three U.S. commercial jetliners were struck by gunfire, and the restrictions remain in place through at least Sept. 3. FAA background material says armed gangs continue to control large portions of the capital and have fired on civilian aircraft, helicopters, airports and related infrastructure, damaging multiple aircraft and injuring an air crew member. The agency later allowed flights to six other airports in northern Haiti, including Cap-Haïtien, Port-de-Paix, Pignon, Jeremie, Antoine-Simon and Jacmel.

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That makes Cap-Haïtien the practical opening for any U.S. carrier willing to test demand without exposing aircraft to Port-au-Prince’s risk. American’s daily nonstop service from Miami would give Haitian travelers a direct option again, but it would also be a measured one: a route to a city in the north, not a broader reopening of U.S. commercial aviation to the country. In a market where access has been constrained by violence, the first beneficiaries are likely to be the people who need predictable travel most, including families split between South Florida and Haiti, humanitarian groups moving staff and supplies, and traders trying to reconnect supply chains.

Source: lunionsuite.com

The operational bet is not random. The World Bank said in 2023 that it provided an additional $12 million for runway rehabilitation at Cap-Haïtien International Airport under a regional air transport connectivity project, underscoring the airport’s role as Haiti’s second international gateway and the main alternative when Port-au-Prince is inaccessible. Even so, the airport still does not have the capacity to fully meet demand, leaving the recovery of scheduled service limited and uneven.

Photo by Atlantic Ambience

American is pairing the Haiti announcement with a Miami-Maracaibo, Venezuela, route launching July 14, a sign that the airline is expanding selectively across the region while keeping a cautious posture in Haiti. The Haiti and Venezuela additions will make Miami the anchor for American’s 99th and 100th destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America as the carrier marks its centennial year. That milestone gives the airline a tidy network story, but the bigger signal is harder to miss: service is returning only where American believes risk is manageable, not where Haiti’s underlying crisis has been solved.

U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Spike Call via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The scale of that crisis remains severe. The United Nations Human Rights Office said at least 5,519 people were killed in Haiti between March 1, 2025 and Jan. 15, 2026, while UNODC said 16,000 people have been killed since January 2022 and 1.5 million have been displaced. American’s return therefore looks less like a sign of broad stabilization than a calculated wager that Cap-Haïtien can support limited commercial flying even as Port-au-Prince remains too dangerous for normal service.