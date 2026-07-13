American Heart Association brings CPR training to World Cup fans

At World Cup fan zones, the American Heart Association had fans practice more than 800,000 CPR compressions while teaching Hands-Only CPR in four host cities.

The American Heart Association turned World Cup crowds into CPR classrooms, bringing Hands-Only training to FIFA Fan Festival and Fan Zone events in Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia and New York. Through its Mobile CPR Unit, the association said more than 8,000 attendees took part in hands-on instruction and practiced more than 800,000 CPR training compressions.

The effort sat inside the AHA’s Nation of Lifesavers movement, a campaign aimed at doubling survival rates from cardiac arrest by 2030. The timing also aligned with National CPR and AED Awareness Week, which runs June 1-7 each year and was designated in 2007 with the American Red Cross and the National Safety Council.

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The public-health stakes are stark. The AHA says more than 350,000 cardiac arrests happen outside hospitals in the United States each year, and more than half of those patients do not receive CPR before professional help arrives. The association says immediate CPR can double or even triple a person’s chance of survival, making the first minutes after collapse the most important ones.

That is why the World Cup setting mattered. Fans moving through festival grounds and fan zones were invited to stop at the AHA tent, place their hands on a mannequin and learn how to push hard and fast in a medical emergency. The association also said it was recruiting volunteers for the FIFA Fan Festival activations, and that no prior medical experience was required because training would be provided.

Photo by Tahir Xəlfəquliyev

The campaign gave a mass-gathering event a direct public-service purpose: teach enough people a skill they can use before ambulances arrive. In arenas packed with noise, flags and television cameras, the AHA used the sport’s global stage to focus attention on a quieter emergency that plays out in homes, workplaces and on sidewalks across the country.