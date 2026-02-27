Americans Divided on Artificial Intelligence Across Demographics

New polling shows American attitudes toward artificial intelligence differ sharply by age, gender, race, and personal tech use.

As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes increasingly embedded in daily life and business, new polling from Data For Progress reveals that American views on AI are anything but uniform. Attitudes toward AI vary significantly depending on age, gender, race, and how frequently individuals use technology, underscoring the complex landscape policy makers and industry leaders must navigate.

Generational Gaps Shape AI Perception

The Data For Progress poll indicates a pronounced age divide in views about AI. Younger Americans, particularly those under 35, are generally more optimistic about AI’s potential benefits and more comfortable with its integration into society. In contrast, older adults—especially those over 60—express higher levels of concern about job displacement, privacy risks, and the pace of technological change. This generational split mirrors broader trends in technology adoption and trust in digital tools.

Younger respondents report greater familiarity and direct experience with AI-powered applications.

Older Americans are more likely to say they feel left behind by rapid technological advances.

Gender and Racial Differences Add Nuance

Public opinion on AI is also influenced by gender and race. Data For Progress found that men are somewhat more likely than women to express confidence in AI’s positive impact, though both groups voice concerns about potential misuse. Meanwhile, views within racial groups are nuanced:

Black and Hispanic Americans tend to be more cautious about AI adoption, with many citing concerns over bias and unequal outcomes in automated decision-making systems.

White respondents are more evenly split between enthusiasm for innovation and apprehension about risks to jobs and privacy.

These findings echo broader debates about equity and representation in the development of AI systems, as well as the technology’s real-world impacts on marginalized communities.

Experience With Technology Drives Acceptance

Frequency of technology and AI use emerges as a powerful predictor of attitudes. Americans who regularly interact with AI—through digital assistants, recommendation algorithms, or workplace tools—tend to express greater familiarity and trust. In contrast, those with limited exposure are more uncertain or skeptical of AI’s benefits. This correlation suggests that hands-on experience may reduce fear of the unknown, while also highlighting gaps in digital literacy across the population.

Frequent users are more likely to support expanded AI integration in areas like healthcare, education, and business.

Non-users or infrequent users express more anxiety about job loss, data privacy, and lack of transparency.

For readers interested in demographic breakdowns of AI attitudes, Data For Progress provides original polling data and analysis with charts, methodology details, and crosstabs by age, gender, race, and experience.

Broader Implications for AI Policy and Adoption

The poll’s results highlight the challenges facing AI adoption in the United States. Policymakers and technology developers must address divergent concerns across demographic groups, from ensuring equitable access and reducing algorithmic bias to strengthening digital education for older and less tech-savvy Americans. As the debate over AI’s role in society continues, these public opinion trends will likely shape everything from regulatory frameworks to corporate innovation strategies.

For a deeper dive into how demographic factors influence views on artificial intelligence, readers can explore data from the Pew Research Center, which provides additional charts and analysis on public concerns by age, education, and technology familiarity. Those interested in the economic and business context for AI adoption can also reference the U.S. Census Bureau’s report on AI use in U.S. businesses.

Looking Ahead

As AI continues to evolve, bridging the gulf in public understanding and trust will be crucial. Targeted education, transparent communication about AI’s capabilities and limits, and ongoing efforts to address bias may help foster broader acceptance. For now, the American public’s views on AI remain as diverse and dynamic as the technology itself.