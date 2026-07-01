Americans prepare for 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence

The National Archives will mark July 4, 2026 with reenactors, a Declaration reading and family activities as America250 spreads events across all 50 states.

The National Archives will mark the nation’s 250th birthday with historical reenactors, family activities and a dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence at its annual Fourth of July program in Washington, DC. The event falls on Saturday, July 4, 2026, the semiquincentennial, or 250th anniversary of American independence.

The date carries a precise historical marker. The Declaration, tied to Thomas Jefferson and the committee that included John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Roger Sherman and Robert R. Livingston, was adopted by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776. Delegates began signing the parchment on August 2, 1776, a detail that now anchors a year-long commemoration built around the founding document.

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America250, a bipartisan, nonpartisan initiative created by Congress in 2016, says celebrations are planned across all 50 states during the anniversary year. The Library of Congress says it will offer exhibitions and programming throughout 2026 tied to the 250th anniversary, giving the commemoration a federal reach beyond the annual holiday in Washington.

The White House has used sharper language to frame the milestone. Its Freedom 250 page calls July 4, 2026 “the most important milestone in our country’s history.” The U.S. Department of State’s Freedom 250 page quotes President Trump saying the anniversary marks the beginning of “the greatest political journey in human history.” Together, those statements place the semiquincentennial at the center of the administration’s public messaging.

InSapphoWeTrust from Los Angeles, California, USA via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

That broader calendar gives the anniversary a national shape rather than a single ceremonial date. In Washington, the National Archives program will set the tone with a public reading of the Declaration. Across the country, America250 says local celebrations will run in all 50 states, while the Library of Congress layers in exhibitions and programming through the year. The result is a 250th anniversary that is being staged not only as a commemoration of 1776, but as a coordinated civic moment for 2026.