Americans say people, freedom and democracy define the nation best

Americans named the people, freedom and democracy as the nation’s best traits, even as only a slim majority said they are excited for America 250.

In a CBS News/YouGov survey of 2,150 U.S. adults interviewed June 23-26, 2026, Americans picked the people as the best thing about the American way of life, putting human character ahead of land, resources, the economy and government. Freedom ranked first when respondents were asked to name America’s greatest invention, with democracy next and the light bulb and lighting the most frequently mentioned specific inventions.

The poll was weighted by gender, age, race, education and the 2024 presidential vote using the U.S. Census American Community Survey and Current Population Survey, and it carried a margin of error of plus or minus 2.7 points. Beyond freedom and democracy, Americans also named the internet, automobile, telephone and airplane among the country’s standout inventions. Asked where the United States leads the world, respondents put movies and television at the top, while saying the country was less dominant in sports and food.

Hamburgers ranked first as the food most representative of the country, ahead of barbecue, apple pie and hot dogs. Among seniors, apple pie edged out the other choices, and pizza drew more mentions in the Northeast than in other parts of the country.

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Just over half of Americans said they were at least somewhat excited about America 250, while few said they were very excited. Half said they will fly the American flag on July 4, 2026, and the more excited respondents were about the semiquincentennial, the more likely they were to say they would display the flag. July 4, 2026 will mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

CBS will pair the poll with a July 4 primetime special, The Great American Block Party 250, hosted by CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil and Entertainment Tonight co-host Nischelle Turner from Washington, D.C., with live music and fireworks coverage. America250 says communities across the country are planning shared celebrations for July 3 and 4, and the organization wants to engage all 350 million Americans by the nation’s 250th anniversary through volunteerism and charitable giving. An AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found about 4 in 10 adults feel proud and about 3 in 10 feel excited about the anniversary.