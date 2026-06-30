Americans say people, freedom define the best of U.S. life

A CBS News/YouGov poll found Americans most often named “the people” and freedom as what defines U.S. life, even as excitement for America 250 stayed modest.

Americans pointed first to one another in a CBS News/YouGov survey of 2,150 U.S. adults interviewed June 23-26. The best thing about the American way of life was “the people,” ahead of land and resources, the economic system and the system of government.

Freedom was the most-cited answer when people were asked to name America’s greatest invention, with democracy next. Among specific inventions, the light bulb and lighting drew the most mentions, followed by the internet. The automobile, telephone and airplane also came up often.

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Hamburgers ranked first as the food that most represents America, ahead of barbecue. Apple pie edged the others among seniors, while pizza was more popular in the Northeast than in other regions. Americans said the United States is best in the world at movies and television, though they were less confident about sports and food.

The country is preparing for the broader America 250 commemoration, a nonpartisan semiquincentennial initiative created by Congress in 2016 and organized through America250. Just over half of respondents said they were at least somewhat excited about the celebrations, though few said they were very excited. Half said they planned to fly the American flag this Fourth of July.

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The poll was weighted to be representative of adults nationwide by gender, age, race and education, as well as the 2024 presidential vote. Its margin of error was plus or minus 2.7 percentage points. CBS News will air a primetime July 4 special, “The Great American Block Party 250.” A separate Elon University Poll released June 2 found 68% of adults said they are proud to be American and 79% said the United States plays a uniquely important role in world history, but 69% believed the signers of the Declaration of Independence would feel more disappointment than pride about modern democracy.