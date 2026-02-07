A rising boycott urges Americans to abandon Big Tech services in protest of tech giants' ties to ICE, sparking a return to DVDs and public transportation.

Across the United States, a new wave of protest is reshaping how people interact with technology and transportation. In a movement driven by ethical concerns over Big Tech’s connections to immigration enforcement, many Americans are trading in streaming for DVDs and rideshare apps for public transit—highlighting a growing backlash against some of the nation’s largest technology companies.

Boycott Movement Gains Momentum

The boycott, which has gained traction in recent months, stems from increasing awareness of the ways major technology firms provide services or data to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). This partnership has drawn criticism from activists and the public, worried about privacy, surveillance, and the ethical implications of aiding government agencies involved in controversial immigration enforcement practices.

Prominent voices, including business professor and commentator Scott Galloway, have urged Americans to take direct action. Advocacy groups and commentators alike are calling for a widespread suspension of services from companies seen as "Trump’s biggest enablers," encouraging consumers to seek out analog alternatives and public infrastructure instead of relying on tech platforms.

Return to Physical Media and Public Transit

As a result of the boycott, there has been a noticeable uptick in the use of DVDs and other physical media for home entertainment, as people disconnect from streaming platforms. Libraries, thrift stores, and independent video rental outlets are reporting increased traffic, suggesting that consumers are exploring options that don’t route through the servers of the major tech giants.

Similarly, many have started to favor public transportation over rideshare apps, citing both environmental and ethical motivations. By turning to buses, trains, and subways, Americans are not only reducing their digital footprint but also investing in community infrastructure over private, app-based services.

Motivations: Ethics, Privacy, and Protest

At the heart of this movement is a desire to hold companies accountable for their business decisions. Protesters believe that by disrupting the revenue streams of Big Tech, they can send a message about the importance of ethical responsibility in the digital age. Many also cite privacy concerns, as these companies often collect vast amounts of personal data that can potentially be shared with government agencies.

Boycott targets include major streaming, cloud computing, and rideshare platforms

Local libraries and DVD rental options are seeing increased usage

Public transportation ridership is on the rise in select cities

Potential Impact and Looking Ahead

While it remains to be seen how widespread and lasting the boycott will become, early indicators suggest a growing willingness among Americans to change their habits in pursuit of social and political goals. The movement has also sparked broader discussions about the ethical responsibilities of technology companies, the role of consumer activism, and the future of privacy in a connected world.

As the debate continues, the choices consumers make—what they watch, how they travel, and which services they support—are becoming powerful tools for expressing values and demanding change.

For further information on the evolving relationship between technology companies and government agencies, readers can visit the NPR homepage.