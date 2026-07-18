Amflow PX debuts as a lightweight full-power electric mountain bike

Amflow’s 20.6 kg PX starts at $6,799 and brings a 150 Nm motor to a bike light enough to soften the old cheating debate on steep climbs.

Amflow announced the PX and PR series in Shenzhen on April 9, pairing both bikes with Avinox’s new M2S and M2 drive systems. The PX is the one that lands as a culture shift as much as a product launch: a full-power electric mountain bike built around a lightweight carbon frame, with the company saying it is meant to break the old trade-off between power, range and weight.

I used to grumble when e-bike riders rolled past on steep ascents, but the first ride on a bike like this makes that reflex harder to defend. Amflow’s PX product page says the bike weighs 20.6 kg and comes in Phantom Black and Moonstone Grey, a spec sheet that puts it closer to an aggressive trail bike than the heavy e-MTB stereotype. Pinkbike’s first look, by Jessie-May Morgan, described the launch as the debut of a 150 Nm Avinox M2S motor, while Pinkbike’s mobile listing put the starting price at $6,799 USD and flagged a five-year warranty.

AI-generated illustration

That price still places the PX squarely in premium territory, but the rest of the numbers explain why the bike is getting attention beyond the usual e-MTB crowd. Flow Mountain Bike said the PX and PR Carbon use a completely new carbon frame and a geometry platform with 40 configurations, a setup that gives riders a wider range of fit and handling choices than many older e-MTB designs. A 2026 review put peak power at about 1,500 W, and the PX Carbon Pro was noted with a 700 Wh battery.

Those figures speak to the real appeal for many riders: more access to long climbs, bigger rides and technical terrain that would otherwise shut out less experienced or less fit cyclists. They also explain why some traditional riders still see tradeoffs. Even at 20.6 kg, the PX is not a light analog mountain bike, and its 1,500 W peak output and 700 Wh battery keep it firmly in the high-performance, high-cost end of the category.

Photo by Josh Sorenson

Amflow is not alone in chasing that broader audience. Bosch eBike Systems launched its Performance Line PX drive unit in 2025 for touring and bikepacking, a sign that high-powered electric bikes are moving beyond mountain biking’s old purity test. The PX’s arrival makes the argument concrete: assistance is no longer framed only as a shortcut, but as a design choice that can expand who gets on the trail and how far they can go.