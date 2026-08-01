Amsterdam WorldPride draws thousands amid security fears after Berlin attack

Amsterdam deployed visible and covert police measures as thousands filled WorldPride events, days after the Berlin Pride attack shook the run-up.

Amsterdam stepped up security for WorldPride with visible and covert police measures as thousands gathered in the Dutch capital on Aug. 1, days after the Berlin Pride attack sharpened fears around large LGBTQ events. The city’s canals and central squares filled with revellers even as organizers and attendees kept the focus on public celebration.

The security overhaul reflected a wider European recalibration around mass LGBTQ gatherings. WorldPride Amsterdam ran from July 25 to Aug. 8, marking the 30th anniversary of Pride Amsterdam and the 26th edition of WorldPride, with the Canal Parade set for Saturday, Aug. 2. Dutch police said they would deploy both visible and covert measures, a response that put law enforcement, city officials and organizers in the same operational frame as the festivities.

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That balance was already visible at the Homomonument, where a memorial service was held on July 28 for victims of the Berlin Pride attack as part of WorldPride Amsterdam 2026. The event made clear how closely celebration and vulnerability now sit alongside each other: a public show of queer visibility taking place under the shadow of a deadly attack on another European Pride gathering.

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Amsterdam’s role matters because the city has long functioned as a symbol of liberal social policy and LGBTQ visibility, and WorldPride turns that symbolism into a practical test of crowd control, transit planning and security coordination. The flagship parade was expected to draw hundreds of thousands of revellers to the canals, putting the Dutch capital’s public-safety posture under intense scrutiny without pushing fear to the center of the event.