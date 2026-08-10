Amy Hunt wins first senior title with European 100m gold

Amy Hunt turned her home-track breakthrough into European 100m gold, adding a first senior title to a season that already put her top of the continental rankings.

Amy Hunt won her first senior international title by taking 100m gold at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, sealing the biggest result yet of a season that has pushed her into the front rank of British sprinting. The 100m champion arrived in Birmingham after winning the British women’s title in the same city in 11.01 seconds with a +1.7 m/s tailwind, then backed it up by winning her semi-final to book a place in the final.

Hunt’s victory carried weight beyond one medal because it confirmed a run of results that has been building across age-group and senior competition. European Athletics lists her as a European champion and places her first in the European rankings and fifth in the world rankings, while her best events are the 200 metres, 60 metres and 100 metres. That profile fits an athlete who has moved quickly from promise to contention on the biggest stages.

Her track record already included 200m gold at the European U20 Championships in 2019, a first international 100m medal when she won silver in Glasgow in 10.98 seconds, and senior relay gold with Great Britain’s 4x100m squad in 2024. Those results show that Birmingham was not a one-off spike, but the latest step in a sprint career that has now produced medals from junior championships through to senior European level.

The home championships themselves underlined the scale of the moment. The first European Athletics Championships staged in Great Britain ran in Birmingham from 10-16 August, with Great Britain fielding a team of 96 athletes. That setting gave Hunt a chance to convert domestic form into continental gold in front of a home crowd, and she did so after already proving in the national final that she could handle the city’s track and conditions.

The result also sharpened the picture of Britain’s women’s sprint program. Dina Asher-Smith remains a central figure in that group, and Hunt’s rise gives Great Britain another finalist capable of challenging the continent’s best over 100 metres. With Hunt already established as a European champion and ranked among the world’s top five, Birmingham suggested that British women’s sprinting is not relying on a single star but beginning to produce a deeper cluster of medal threats.

What happens next will tell whether Hunt’s European gold stands alone or marks the start of a broader shift. For now, the combination of a national title, a semi-final win and the senior European crown has made her one of Britain’s clearest sprint hopes heading into the next global championship cycle.