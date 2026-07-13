Ana Kasparian's two-word post after Lindsey Graham's death sparks backlash

Ana Kasparian’s “Good riddance” post drew more than six million views after Lindsey Graham died at 71, igniting backlash across X.

Ana Kasparian’s two-word post on X, “Good riddance,” drew more than six million views and set off a swift backlash after Sen. Lindsey Graham died at 71. Kasparian, a host on The Young Turks and a Los Angeles-based commentator, became the center of the online reaction as the news spread across political circles and social media.

Graham’s office said he died on Saturday, July 11, 2026, after a brief and sudden illness. Preliminary findings from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of the District of Columbia pointed to an aortic dissection, and additional official details were still pending as the news circulated. The medical finding described the tear in the body’s main artery and added a clinical explanation to a death that immediately carried political weight in Washington.

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Graham had been a four-term senator from South Carolina and one of the most durable Republican figures in national politics. He was first elected to the House in 1994 and then to the Senate in 2002, building a long record in Congress that stretched across multiple presidential administrations and party shifts. He remained active in public life almost until the end, including a recent trip to Ukraine.

Photo by Brian Ramirez

The reaction to his death was sharply split. Donald Trump called Graham a true American patriot and said he had spoken to him minutes before Graham was taken ill. Tributes quickly poured in from allies and political leaders, while the backlash to Kasparian’s post broadened into another social-media pile-on. Some far-left commenters mocked Graham, and some far-right accounts pushed conspiracy theories, turning a death notice into an online contest for attention, outrage and partisan points.

Michael Vadon via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Beyond the reaction on X, Graham’s death leaves South Carolina with a vacant Senate seat. That vacancy gives the episode immediate institutional significance, adding a hard political consequence to a controversy that began with a brief post and widened into a display of how quickly political death becomes social-media content.