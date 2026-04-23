2026 NFL Draft: Top Analyst Predictions and Mock Draft Surprises

Leading NFL analysts offer differing predictions for the 2026 draft’s opening round, with surprises and quarterback intrigue expected Thursday night.

Anticipation is building among fans and teams alike as the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, with leading analysts offering sharply different predictions for how the first round will unfold Thursday night. Final mock drafts from CBS Sports and ESPN highlight not only consensus picks but also key disagreements, especially around the top quarterbacks and potential surprise selections.

Quarterback Debate Drives Mock Draft Uncertainty

One of the most debated storylines heading into the 2026 NFL Draft is the order in which the top quarterback prospects will be selected. Both CBS Sports and ESPN underscore the importance of this class, but their analysts diverge on who will go first overall.

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco and Ryan Wilson predict Houston will select a quarterback, but differ on whether it will be the high-upside passer from the SEC or the more polished Big Ten star.

and Ryan Wilson predict Houston will select a quarterback, but differ on whether it will be the high-upside passer from the SEC or the more polished Big Ten star. ESPN’s Field Yates and Mel Kiper Jr. suggest Atlanta may be interested in trading up for their preferred quarterback, adding another layer of intrigue to the top of the board.

Both outlets agree this year’s quarterback class is deep, with as many as four expected to go in the top ten. This is reflected in their projections and aligns with recent draft trends, as seen in recent NFL Draft listings where teams have prioritized securing a franchise signal-caller early.

Defensive Stars and Wild Card Picks

After the quarterbacks, the focus shifts to defensive talent. Both networks highlight a dynamic edge rusher from the Pac-12 and a shutdown corner from the SEC as likely top-five selections. However, there is less agreement on the order:

Wilson’s CBS Sports mock draft has the edge rusher going third overall, while Yates’ ESPN mock sees him falling to the fifth pick, emphasizing team need over pure talent ranking.

has the edge rusher going third overall, while Yates’ ESPN mock sees him falling to the fifth pick, emphasizing team need over pure talent ranking. Prisco and Kiper both flag offensive tackles as potential wild cards—players who could rise into the top ten based on positional value and team fit.

Historically, NFL teams have prioritized premium positions at the top of the draft, with offensive linemen and pass rushers frequently landing in the top slots. This year appears no different.

Trade Scenarios and Team Needs Shape Board

Trade speculation is rampant in both mock drafts. ESPN’s Kiper notes that several teams in the bottom third of the top ten are exploring moves, either to secure a quarterback or add defensive playmakers. CBS Sports echoes this, with Wilson indicating that multiple teams are eyeing potential deals based on how the board falls in the opening picks.

Teams with multiple first-round picks, such as New England and Chicago, are frequently mentioned as candidates to move up or down.

Analysts agree that the unpredictability of trades could alter the expected order significantly, which is a staple of recent NFL Drafts as shown in historical draft tracker data.

Consensus and Surprises: What to Watch Thursday Night

Despite some disagreements, both CBS Sports and ESPN identify a handful of prospects as near-locks for the top half of the first round. Wide receivers, cornerbacks, and offensive tackles are all well-represented, reflecting the evolving priorities of NFL front offices.

Key storylines to watch include:

How quickly the first wave of quarterbacks is selected

Whether a surprise prospect—or team—breaks into the top five

The impact of potential trades, especially in the early picks

Fans and analysts alike can follow the latest projections and finalized picks using the NFL’s live draft tracker and compare them to the experts’ predictions.

Looking Ahead: Why This Draft Matters

Ultimately, the 2026 NFL Draft represents a pivotal moment for franchises hoping to find their next cornerstone players. With deep classes at quarterback and on defense, and an unpredictable trade landscape, Thursday’s first round promises to deliver both expected and unexpected drama.

As the dust settles, teams and fans will quickly turn their attention to how these picks impact team depth charts and season outlooks for 2026 and beyond.