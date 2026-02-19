Military analysts say Vladimir Putin may consider forced mobilization in Russia, reflecting strategic challenges as the Ukraine war grinds on.

Military analysts are warning that Russian President Vladimir Putin is weighing plans to force more Russian citizens into military service as the war in Ukraine shows no sign of ending, underscoring the growing pressure on Moscow’s resources and political stability.

Mounting Strain on Russian Forces

As the conflict in Ukraine stretches into another year, experts cited by Sky News say the Kremlin is facing significant manpower shortages on the battlefield. Ongoing fighting and high casualty rates have depleted Russian units, and Ukrainian resistance continues to challenge Moscow’s objectives. These factors have led analysts to suggest that Putin could be prepared to implement a policy of forced mobilization, compelling ordinary Russians to join the military despite growing public fatigue with the war.

Russian casualties and equipment losses have steadily increased, according to Statista’s regularly updated war loss trackers.

Official United Nations data shows that civilian casualties in Ukraine also remain high, reflecting the conflict’s ongoing intensity.

Military balance reports, such as the IISS Military Balance 2024, confirm that Russian ground forces have been stretched by sustained operations and battlefield attrition.

Domestic Pressures and Political Risks

Analysts referenced by Sky News argue that Putin’s willingness to consider more drastic mobilization measures signals a position of relative weakness. Previous attempts at partial mobilization in Russia have sparked public protests and raised concerns about social unrest. The Kremlin has so far tried to avoid full-scale conscription, preferring to rely on contract soldiers and regional recruitment drives. However, the persistent need for fresh troops could force the Russian government to escalate its conscription policies, despite the political risks involved.

Recent studies, including a data-driven analysis by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, show that the Russian government has already mobilized tens of thousands of new soldiers, with regional disparities in recruitment and resistance to the draft. A Congressional Research Service report further details how such policies can strain local economies and drive internal opposition.

Ukrainian Resistance and Battlefield Realities

On the ground, Ukrainian troops continue to offer determined resistance, leveraging Western-supplied weapons and intelligence support. The Institute for the Study of War’s ongoing offensive campaign assessments highlight the adaptability of Ukrainian forces and the challenges facing Russian advances. The protracted nature of the conflict has led to entrenched front lines and a war of attrition, further increasing the demand for Russian manpower.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

The specter of forced mobilization also has humanitarian implications. Previous call-ups have led to increased emigration, family separations, and anxiety among Russian civilians. The UNHCR Ukraine Emergency Data Portal tracks ongoing displacement and refugee flows, reflecting the broader social toll of the war.

Looking Ahead

While the Russian government has not yet announced a new wave of forced mobilization, the debate among analysts underscores the difficult choices facing the Kremlin. With battlefield losses mounting and domestic patience wearing thin, Putin’s next moves will be closely watched by both Russian society and the international community. The outcome could reshape not only the course of the war, but also Russia’s internal political dynamics and its standing on the world stage.