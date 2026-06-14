Ancelotti asume culpa por el empate de Brasil ante Marruecos

Carlo Ancelotti took the blame after Brazil’s 1-1 draw with Morocco, saying the Seleção looked nervous and that no World Cup is won in one match.

Carlo Ancelotti took responsibility after Brazil opened its World Cup 2026 campaign with a 1-1 draw against Morocco at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, a result that instantly turned his debut into a test of authority. The five-time world champions arrived with their sights set on a sixth title, and the opener showed how quickly that ambition can become a referendum on the coach.

Morocco struck first through Ismael Saibari before Vinícius Júnior brought Brazil level, but Ancelotti’s postmatch tone was not defensive. He said the team began nervously and looked unbalanced, then accepted the criticism that followed without publicly singling out any player. His message was clear: the problem was collective, and the response had to come from the whole side.

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That restraint mattered. Ancelotti, who took charge of Brazil in May 2025, has been asked to deliver both results and a reset in the same tournament, a demand that leaves little room for the patience usually required to rebuild a national team. He had already acknowledged before kickoff that Morocco, Haiti and Scotland all deserved equal respect in a demanding Group C, and he had said he had a fairly clear idea of his starting eleven for the opener. The draw against Morocco only intensified the pressure around those choices.

Even so, Ancelotti pushed back against the idea that a first match can define a World Cup. He said no one wins the tournament in the opening game, a reminder that Brazil’s campaign will be judged over weeks, not one tense night in New Jersey. For a country where the coach’s standing can swing on a single result, that is a difficult argument to sell, but it is also the reality of a competition that rarely rewards instant certainty.

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Brazil now carries the burden of expectation into its next matches with the same question hanging over it: whether Ancelotti can turn a nervous start into a stable path toward the title that Brazil has been chasing for more than two decades.