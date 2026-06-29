Ancelotti backs Venezuela, says Brazil ready for Japan showdown

Ancelotti opened by backing Venezuela after deadly quakes, then framed Brazil's Japan clash as knockout football: mind, heart and clear ideas.

Carlo Ancelotti opened his pre-match news conference with a message of solidarity for Venezuela before Brazil faced Japan in the round of 16 at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Italian coach used the stage before a World Cup knockout match to shift attention to the human toll of two powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, and were said in the coverage to have left more than 1,400 people dead and at least 50,000 missing.

Once he turned to football, Ancelotti drew a sharp line between the group stage and the stakes of elimination. He said Brazil needed “mente, corazón e ideas claras” for the tie against Japan, a formulation that matched the urgency he attached to the occasion. In notes from the same appearance, he said Brazil was motivated and prepared, and the video summary of the briefing captured the broader message in his line, “Nos preparamos como si fuera una final.”

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The structure Ancelotti described went beyond emotion. Brazil’s preparation was framed around discipline, clarity and readiness for whatever a knockout match can produce, a tone sharpened by the fact that Japan had already beaten Brazil in a friendly the year before. That result added a layer of caution to the build-up and reinforced Ancelotti’s insistence that his squad could not rely on reputation alone.

Neymar’s return was another central part of the discussion. Ancelotti highlighted the forward’s comeback and the experience inside the squad, signaling that Brazil’s attack was not being built around star power alone but around whether Neymar could fit into a more demanding collective framework. Later comments kept that door open: Neymar remained a viable option as long as he was physically and football-wise at full strength.

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Ancelotti also said he did not see a clear favorite in the tournament, a view that fit the conservative edge of his message before a decisive game in Houston. Brazil entered the matchup with confidence, but the coach made clear that in a World Cup elimination round, confidence had to be matched by control, experience and the kind of mental discipline that could survive anything Japan brought to the field.