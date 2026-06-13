Ancelotti debuts as Brazil face Morocco in World Cup opener

Ancelotti's Brazil debut tests whether pedigree can solve deeper problems as Brazil meet Morocco at MetLife with the first foreign coach under pressure.

Brazil's first World Cup match under Carlo Ancelotti is a stress test, not a victory lap. At MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the five-time champions open Group C against Morocco, one of the tournament's sharpest recent sides after reaching the semifinals in Qatar 2022.

The setting gives the debut immediate weight. Brazil remain the most successful nation in World Cup history, but the title has eluded them since 2002, and that long drought has kept pressure on every coach who steps into the job. Morocco arrive with recent credibility and no shortage of belief, which makes this opener a harsh first measure of whether Ancelotti's arrival can do more than raise expectations.

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Ancelotti began his contract with Brazil on May 26, 2025, becoming the first foreign coach in the history of the men's national team. FIFA later extended his deal through the 2030 World Cup, a sign of how much the federation has invested in his reputation and his record of handling elite squads under maximum scrutiny. He has already named Neymar and Vinícius Júnior in his 26-player World Cup list, announced on May 18, 2026, alongside a group that also places Brazil in Group C with Morocco, Haiti and Scotland.

That is where the supercoach narrative meets reality. Ancelotti's pedigree matters, but it will only mean something if Brazil look more connected, more stable and less dependent on flashes from individual stars. The clearest proof would be a team that defends with cleaner spacing, attacks with faster circulation and shows a calmer response when Morocco force the game into difficult moments. For a side carrying five titles and a 24-year wait for another, cohesion will matter as much as pedigree.

Photo by Juliano Ferreira

Ancelotti himself framed the challenge plainly before the debut, saying Brazil have the individual quality and the preparation to compete against any opponent in the World Cup. The question now is whether that experience can translate into a usable identity fast enough to matter in a tournament that does not forgive hesitation. Against Morocco, Brazil are not just opening a campaign. They are beginning an exam on whether one of football's most decorated coaches can help a famous team become coherent again.